School sporting events may now surpass the ten spectator limit by allowing each student athlete to have two attendees per event.
According to the High School Athletic Plan which was updated at the end of Dec., the update includes includes all Freshmen, Junior Varsity and Varsity teams, Cheerleaders and wrestlers.
Anyone that is not participating as an athlete are required to properly wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose when not seated or physically distanced. Per the plan, distancing means 12 ft. between a spectator and anyone not of their household.
“We are pleased to announce that Governor Little’s High School Athletic Plan on gatherings and spectators dated December 30, 2020, increases the number of spectators at our school activities,” said Monica Pauley, Secretary for Superintendent Chad Martin and Board Clerk for Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251. “We are hoping in the near future that students and more spectators will be allowed to attend our school activities. If you would like to watch the athletic events Rigby High School has a free YouTube channel you can subscribe to and watch all of the high school events.”
Ririe School Dist. #252 Superintendent Jeff Gee said previously that there had been a petition from several superintendents in the state circulating to allow for more attendance from the policy only allowing ten people at events.
“Our gyms are large enough to allow distancing if there’s just two people per player,” Gee said.
With the change to the attendance policy, Gee said the school board was able to meet and adopt the new plan which has already gone into effect.
”It’s been a great thing,” Gee said on the update. “We would love to have our student body at these events, but our number one priority was to allow the kids to just have a season.”
West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Superintendent Shane Williams said that while the board has implemented the changes and that they’re happy with the increase, he wishes that they could have more attendees.
”Just know people are doing the best they can and we are continuing to do the best we can,” Williams said.
Clark County School Dist. #161 Interim Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding said they are striving to meet the Governor’s orders but with the size of the district, the changes have been minimal.
Sports schedules can be found on each district’s website.