Rigby has been experiencing a lot of growth in recent months, and with that growth, there needs to be power provided to those new homes. The substation in Rigby has had its own upgrades in recent weeks due to the growth.
Rocky Mountain Power representative Tim Solomon stated it’s no secret to any of us that we have a lot of growth in the area.
“As a utility, we’re always in the position to analyze the growth and then take steps to provide power for the area,” said Solomon.
According to Solomon, every year Rocky Mountain Power has to provide filings to the state on what they are doing. They have to comment to the commission how they plan to meet the demand of the local areas. They do filings every two years, but they plan for 20 years during the filing process.
“We are always doing a broadcast,” said Solomon. “Everyone has to have electricity. It’s one of those services that we have to process regularly.”
Solomon stated they started at their substation in Firth and then moved up north. They are now working on the center portion, which is from their Sugar Mill station in Idaho Falls to Rigby, and are in the process of completing an upgrade from 69,000 volts to 161,000 volts.
“We’re having to add transformers and switching that comes with those upgrades to be able to handle higher voltage,” Solomon said. “That’s what’s going on across all five stations: Goshen, Rexburg, Rigby, Firth, and Sugar Mill.”
According to Solomon, the switch will assist in diverting the power from the lower voltage lines to the new higher voltage lines.
Solomon stated that it is like connecting the dots with the five substations.
Solomon stated with this plan, they don’t have a projected number of homes these new powerlines’ will provide power to, but they have looked ahead at the growth forecast and are certainly planning on that growth in the upper valley for the next many years.
“We all need and want electricity,” said Solomon. “But we want to make it look pretty.”
According to Solomon, any time they do major work like this, they try to partner with other companies in order to prevent the public from having more lines and poles.
“We just want folks to know that we are striving to ensure that the systems are providing power at the lowest cost possible,” said Solomon. “We understand that during construction, it can be aggravating and inconvenient, but we ask them to understand that we want to do things as safely as possible.”
According to Pacificorp, the projected timeline for the project is a start date of 2017, and a completion date for 2021-2022.
“We want to protect the public as well as our people that are working on these contracts,” said Solomon. “We are dedicated to keeping an excellent grid in place for years to come. We want the lights to turn on when they flip that switch.”