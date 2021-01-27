The Jefferson County Commissioners approved several updates to the county personnel policy at their meeting Jan. 19.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires, who also handles Human Resources, presented three changes to the policy which included the county’s response to workplace closures, compliance for military leave and the use of PTO while on military leave.
In response to COVID-19, Squires asked if commissioners wanted to end the county’s policy that dictated the county paying up to 15 days of absence if there were to be an outbreak in an office and resulted in a temporary closure.
The policy was implemented before the federal mandate that required sick pay, which has now expired on the state level.
“I think we’ve weathered the worst of it [the pandemic] but that may be me being optimistic,” Squires said. “While we are on the downward slope of the pandemic, we’re not quite out of the woods yet.”
Squires, who informed the Commissioners that she recently received the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, said she anticipates the general population not having access to the vaccine before May.
According to Squires, the county is not required to offer any emergency paid leave and that this would stricttly be a local policy.
“Let’s sunset this entire section,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said. “We don’t even need to do this.”
The county is currently offering five days of sick leave, which was adopted Jan. 4 and will be revisited six months from the time of approval. Hancock also stated that the county has given the opportunity to work from home if needed and that he didn’t see the purpose of the policy.
Jessica Roach from the Assessor’s Office commented in the Zoom chat that some employees were not able to telecommute such as those that work in the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The comment was not recognized in the meeting and the Commissioners unanimously moved to sunset the policy in response to office outbreaks.
The next policy addressed the county’s compliance with state and federal law for those serving in the National Guard or Reserves. The change was wording that formerly said unpaid leave of absences would be granted for training but the wording was adjusted to include operational duties as well.
The final policy change involved extending the amount of paid time off use for those going on unpaid military leave of absence. Those going on unpaid military leave will now be able to use up to four weeks of accrued PTO while on leave.
“If they’re on active duty, we’re going to lose them regardless,” Hancock said.