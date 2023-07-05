Public Works Director Rob Cromwell notified the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on June 26 of upcoming improvements he is planning for the two landfills in the county.
According to Cromwell, the Circular Butte Landfill out in the Mud Lake area is in need of showers for the employees there, to ensure they can go home clean after working the day at the site.
“Anything they pick up at work,” Cromwell told the board, “we don’t want them taking it home.”
One option he had considered, he said, were the man-camp type showers often used in mines, however County Commissioner Scott Hancock dismissed it.
Those shower units, Hancock explained, are often very expensive and can reach up to $200,000 a piece. While Cromwell stated he had researched and seen some which weren’t that expensive, Hancock suggested an alternative.
As the county had previously discussed expanding the shop out at the Circular Butte, Hancock stated it would make sense to include a bathroom facility with shower capabilities as part of that expansion.
“I’ve been thinking about that,” Hancock stated, “about what it would cost us to build a bathroom facility there, adjacent to our shop. Put in our own drain field and septic and have a nice facility that is more permanent.”
This option, Hancock said, would allow the employees out at the landfill to not worry about possible freezing during the winter months. It would also, he said, fit right in with the already planned future expansion to the shop.
“Let’s spend the money wisely and in a judicial manner, in which we build the shop and build that together,” he said.
Cromwell agreed this solution would have a longer lifespan than temporary showers, making it a more secure investment.
“You’re spending a lot of money out there just trying to keep the equipment warm,” said County Commissioner Roger Clark, “so you can keep it running during the winter; we need to get it inside.”
Currently, Cromwell explained, there is a foundation pour next to the existing shop and while it may not be large enough for a whole expansion, he believes it could be a decent start for a locker room and shower area.
Clark and Hancock agreed they would need to look at the foundation pour and gather dimensions they would need to install the necessities.
Cromwell also announced he was looking at prices to put in a new shack or bathroom facility at the County Line landfill, as well.
Currently, the County Line site has power, but has no access to water or septic. Cromwell stated he preferred to look into prices for a small shed or bully-barn before looking into the cost of drilling a well or putting in a drain field.
Employees at County Line, he said, have had access to a portable toilet. He believes installing a bathroom for them would help lower the monthly cost of having the portable toilet taken care of.
