Public Works Director Rob Cromwell notified the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on June 26 of upcoming improvements he is planning for the two landfills in the county.

According to Cromwell, the Circular Butte Landfill out in the Mud Lake area is in need of showers for the employees there, to ensure they can go home clean after working the day at the site.


