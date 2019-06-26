During the June 17 Jefferson County Commissioner Meeting, commissioners created new personnel position, discussed lake vendors and received an update on Rocky Mountain Power.
Transmission line upgrades continuing
Tim Solomon, the regional business manager for Rocky Mountain Power, said transmission line upgrades from Rexburg to Rigby are now complete, and the portion between Idaho Falls and Rigby will likely be complete by spring of 2020. He said the company is investing a lot of money in the project and said the county will "see some key benefits" from the project.
"That will benefit the county tremendously," he said. "You'll have a tremendous power capacity in Rigby, and as that line travels, you'll also have better reliability."
According to the Rocky Mountain Power website, the demand for electricity in the area was projected to surpass the capacity of the lines by 2021.
Solomon said in 2018, the company gave more than $200,000 in incentives to customers to use less power. He said it saves the company money in the long-term and allows necessary infrastructure to be built. It also saves customers money outside of the incentives, he said.
By 2027, Solomon said the company plans to drop the percentage of coal use from nearly 60% to just below 50%. He said Rocky Mountain Power will also be dropping four different dams in order to let the areas return to their natural states.
Solomon said while 81% of customers in Idaho are residential, they only use 30% of the power, compared to the 1% of industrial customers that use 50% of the power and 18% of commercial and irrigation customers that use 20% .
Lake vendors
Parks and Recreation Manager Mickey Eames said a new proposed vendor, Lulu’s, would have sandwiches, French fries and more.
Commissioners Scott Hancock and Roger Clark discussed the contract. Commissioner Shayne Young was not present.
“It’s going to be yummy food,” Eames said outside of the meeting.
While speaking about vendors, Commissioner Scott Hancock brought up another vendor who has not been active, but has had a trailer by the lake.
“He’s getting it painted this week,” Eames said. “He’s taking the windows out, he’s taking the insides of it out; he’s working on it.”
Commissioner Roger Clark said it needs to be done soon.
“He’s had two months,” Clark said. “I just don’t think to pull a trailer in and just leave it. He needs to either have it fixed or not.”
Eames said it will need to be complete before June 29 for the Independence Day celebration at the lake.
New county position created
The commissioners approved the creation of a new position that would be split between the board of commissioners and the clerk’s office.
The person in the position would act as a deputy clerk as well as be a liaison between different departments and help the commissioners with various administrative and secretarial duties.
“There’s a lot happening,” Hancock said. “We’re growing, there’s a lot going on.
Rebecca Squires, emergency management coordinator, said on her part she has “noticed a definite uptick” in the assignments she’s been receiving from the commissioners. The additional employee helping the commissioners would help accommodate the increased work load the commissioners have had.