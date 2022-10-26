On Oct. 11, Compliance Director Kevin Hathaway reported to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners that he received a draft of the Impact Fees and Capital Improvement Plan back from BBC Research and Consulting, part of forward motion in the updating process which was elongated due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to Hathaway, Jefferson County has been working to update their impact fees ordinance and capital improvement for a time, but were side-tracked by the pandemic. He further explained it has since taken them time to ensure they do everything right.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.