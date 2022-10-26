On Oct. 11, Compliance Director Kevin Hathaway reported to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners that he received a draft of the Impact Fees and Capital Improvement Plan back from BBC Research and Consulting, part of forward motion in the updating process which was elongated due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
According to Hathaway, Jefferson County has been working to update their impact fees ordinance and capital improvement for a time, but were side-tracked by the pandemic. He further explained it has since taken them time to ensure they do everything right.
“We’re closing in on something,” Hathaway stated.
The county initially hired BBC, an impartial and external reviewer, to overlook the documents and collect the necessary data to create accurate projections of the county’s future needs based on growth.
The draft Hathaway received from BBC, he believes, under-allocated to Roberts Fire District (RFD). After the Oct. 11 meeting, Hathaway stated RFD needs to provide the county with more information in order to have a more accurate and beneficial allocation.
According to Hathaway, there is a specific way municipalities can distribute impact fees. He stated there is a consultant, in this case BBC, who evaluates the population, the growth rate and the type of growth, whether residential or commercial to determine the percentage of each area would be affected by the growth.
The Capital Improvement Plan, he said, takes into consideration the county’s projected needs in the next ten years such as equipment, buildings and infrastructural needs.
In light of growth, Roberts Fire District would need new equipment and supplemental equipment as well as a building to house it sometime in the next ten years, which is the type of information they need to share in order to receive a better allocation than what was shown on BBC’s draft.
“We need to know what the potential growth,” Hathaway said, “a more realistic view, to better demonstrate their needs for the next ten years. It will benefit Roberts.”
Hathaway reminded the board that impact fees can be used in any area which is directly impacted by growth. This includes parks and recreation, roads and emergency services.
The board also discussed a possible future project which they believe would be a good fit for impact fees — a park or recreation area owned by both the county and Jefferson Joint School District #251. A park, County Commissioner Scott Hancock said, would be an idea impact fee project as the county has very few recreational areas that are not city-owned.
While this type of facility is eligible for impact fees, Hathaway does not believe it will be included in this round of updates to the Capital Improvement Plan as it is still very preliminary. However, he said, these plans should be updated every two to three years, so this project may be included in the next update cycle.
“As soon as we get some more defined things from Road and Bridge and Roberts,” he said, “I think we’ll be ready to let them refigure the formulas and the breakouts.”
After that, he said, the documents will be ready for the commissioners to review and approve.
