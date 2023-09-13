The repair and upgrade project at Larry Wilson Park in Rigby, formerly known as Rigby City Park, is near completion, according to Taylor Carr with Altura Development Company, the grant administrator for the project.
A public hearing was held during the Rigby City Council’s August 17 meeting regarding the park project. Carr updated all attendees and council members on the project for the part, for which the city received a $225,000 Community Development Block Grant.
According to Carr, with the funds from the grant the city was able to install a prefabricated and ADA accessible restrooms, seven light poles, seven R.V. power pedestals for park and event vendors as well as concrete walking paths around the restrooms.
So far, the only two pending pieces of the project are security cameras which will be installed at the park, and automated locks for the restrooms. Those two pieces, she said, are in the process of being bid.
Carr presented Mayor Richard Datwyler with the Substantial Completion from the engineer, Harper Leavitt Engineering, which would require his signature. She also stated, for the record, the document did not require the installation of the security cameras before signing.
This project has been in the works as early as the spring of 2022, when the council approved the contract with HLE.
At the time, according to the March 2, 2022 edition of The Jefferson Star, Public Works Director Mitch Bradley claimed the improvements would enable to park to better service vendors during community events, giving them access to better lighting and an upgraded power supply.
One of the specific events in mind at the time was the Hot Classic Nights car show, organized by Rigby residents Todd Stowell and Adam Hall, who have since donated over $10,000 to the city to aid in costs for the project.
There was no action item to take at the conclusion of the hearing, according to Datwyler. Carr mentioned Block Grant materials such as the application and the handbook would be available to view during the following five days.
