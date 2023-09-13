The repair and upgrade project at Larry Wilson Park in Rigby, formerly known as Rigby City Park, is near completion, according to Taylor Carr with Altura Development Company, the grant administrator for the project.

A public hearing was held during the Rigby City Council’s August 17 meeting regarding the park project. Carr updated all attendees and council members on the project for the part, for which the city received a $225,000 Community Development Block Grant.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.