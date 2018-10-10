(IDFG)—Idaho is a big state with a broad mix of habitats, elevations and climates, and the state contains a variety of upland game birds. Upland bird populations are cyclical, and their health and numbers typically depend on favorable weather conditions, which are often very localized.
All that means upland birds are tough to forecast on a statewide basis except to say there’s ample opportunity for upland hunters to pursue a large variety of birds across a variety of landscapes.
To provide an idea of what’s available this hunting season, Fish and Game’s wildlife biologists in each region have compiled an update of what they’re seeing and hearing on the ground with bird populations, so hunters can get a look at their favorite areas and quarry.
Southeast Region
Conditions in the winter slightly above average in the eastern portion of the region and slightly below average in the western part of the region. The early nesting season received good precipitation resulting in excellent grass and forb growth. The remainder of the summer, however, was extremely dry. Observations have been mixed with some reporting large broods while others are seeing very few young birds and broods.
Pheasant
Trend from 2017: Stable
10-Year Trend: Stable
There are no surveys conducted for pheasant in the Southeast Region; however, field observations suggest numbers and productivity are relatively stable compared to last year. Pheasant stocking will continue at Sterling WMA in 2017.
Columbian Sharp-tailed Grouse
Trend from 2017: Decreasing
10-Year Trend: Decreasing
Lek surveys suggest that sharp-tailed grouse numbers have declined over the last 10 years. Most notably has been a decline in lek counts in some localized areas over the past five years. The conversion of CRP fields back into agricultural crops coupled with poor nest and brood success are suspected to be the primary causes for decline.
Chukar
Trend from 2017: Stable
10-Year Trend: Stable
Chukar numbers remain low and in only a few localized areas in the Southeast Region.
Gray (Hungarian) partridge
Trend from 2017: Stable
10-Year Trend: Stable
There are no surveys conducted for gray partridge in the Southeast Region, but incidental information suggests numbers are stable.
Forest Grouse (Dusky, Ruffed)
Trend from 2017: Stable
10-Year Trend: Stable
No surveys are conducted for forest grouse in the Southeast, but harvest data over the past 5 years suggests relatively stable numbers.
Upper Snake Region
Winter conditions in 2017-2018 were mild compared to long term averages. Snow accumulation came late and levels did not last long, likely allowing for good carryover. Spring moisture was good with near average temperatures favoring hatched birds. However, a hot and dry summer in 2018 may have affected brood survival. These factors combined with few severe weather events during the nesting season should equal a fair upland bird season in the Upper Snake Region this year.
Pheasant
Trend from 2017: Stable
10-Year Trend: Stable
There are no surveys conducted for pheasant in the Upper Snake and last year’s harvest data indicates declines in both hunters and harvest. The Upper Snake Region continues to stock approximately 2,500 pheasants per year on Mud Lake WMA, Market Lake WMA, and Cartier WMA. Areas that hold pheasant in the Upper Snake have reported many good sized broods. Pheasant hunting should be consistent with what we have seen the last few years.
Columbian Sharp-tailed Grouse
Trend from 2017: Stable
10-Year Trend: Stable
There was no sharp-tailed grouse production monitoring conducted in the Upper Snake this year, so the best indicator for sharp-tail number would be nesting and brood rearing conditions. Nesting and brood-rearing conditions were in the normal range for the Upper Snake, so bird numbers likely followed suit with expectations for stable to potentially slightly increasing populations except for those areas that are recovering from recent fire activity (Tex Creek and west of the Red Road in the Sand Creek area).
The best hunting is typically in Conservation Reserve Program fields that have green alfalfa and/or other forbs, and in more native sagebrush-steppe habitats. If CRP fields are relatively dry, hunters should expect movements of sharp-tailed grouse up into areas where green forbs can still be found (mountain shrub communities). Tex Creek WMA is still recovering from the fire a couple of years ago and sharp-tails are at lower densities than hunters had traditionally found there. In addition, the Grassy Ridge fire in the Sand Creek desert this past summer will likely impact the western distribution of birds in that area, meaning birds will be distributed differently on the west side of the Red Road than in previous years.
Chukar
Trend from 2017: Stable
10-Year Trend: Stable
Chukar numbers remain low in the Upper Snake and harvest data over the last five years suggest stable numbers. No chukar surveys are conducted in the Upper Snake Region. With nesting and brood rearing conditions being fairly normal, hunters should anticipate average chukar numbers in the Upper Snake.
Gray (Hungarian) partridge
Trend from 2017: Stable
10-Year Trend: Stable
There are no surveys conducted for gray partridge in the Upper Snake, but harvest data over the past five years suggest numbers have been stable. A few reports from landowners indicate normal broods observed.
Forest Grouse (Dusky, Ruffed)
Trend from 2017: Stable
10-Year Trend: Stable
No surveys are conducted for forest grouse in the Upper Snake, but harvest data over the past five years suggests relatively stable numbers. Sportsmen reports give a general trend for both ruffed and dusky grouse numbers and the early reports are variable, which likely indicate numbers are likely stable and hunting should be average across the Upper Snake Region.