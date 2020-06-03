As the weather takes a turn for warmer days, the Upper Snake River system has reached 80% capacity, with total space available at 450,583 AF.
The current Idaho SNOTEL snow water equivalent for Henry’s Fork near Teton is at 100% and the Snake Basin above Palisades is at 137% of the normal average.
Although American Falls and Ririe reservoirs have already reached 100% capacity, the Palisades Reservoir is currently sitting at 73% full and is running at 11,894 cfs.
American Falls as of May 27 was running at 14,716 cfs and Ririe at 363 cfs. Snake River near Heise was operating at 12,551 cfs as of May 27.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the current water year in terms of reservoir storage is higher than the previous year and the average.
The SNOTEL current month to date (May 27) precipitation percentage of normal for Henry’s Fork is at 97% and Snake Basin above Palisades is at 80%.
“Seasonal peak snowpack has passed for nearly all of Idaho’s mountains, as widespread and rapid snowmelt took place during April,” said Daniel Tappa, Supervisory Hydrologist with the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service. “In addition, streamflow forecasts have largely decreased since April 1 with the exception of northern Idaho (Panhandle & Clearwater) and far eastern Idaho (Upper Snake & Bear River) where remainder season streamflow is forecast to be near normal.”
According to the NCRS Idaho Water Supply Outlook report for May, precipitation below normal with the exception of the Upper Snake River basin in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. All major reservoirs in Idaho are holding near or above normal storage for this time of year.
For the Upper Snake River Basin, April received normal to above-normal precipitation. The storage or the entire Upper Snake storage is at 113% of normal, predicting that water managers should have enough water for needs as well as excess water for aquifer recharge.