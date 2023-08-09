The creation of a Board of Community Guardians for Jefferson, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison County is a project Deputy Prosecutor Chase Hendricks has been working on for nearly a year. According to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, the program has officially kicked-off with the event of their first official meeting last week.
While Taylor himself did not attend the meeting, he reported to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners during the Elected Officials and Department Head staff meeting on July 24 that he suspects the meeting was successful, considering Hendrick and other county prosecutors were involved.
“This Upper Valley Board of Community Guardians is going be a great tool for our county as well as the other counties that are part of it,” Taylor said.
Establishing a board of guardians is helpful to Jefferson County, and other participating counties, he explained, by creating a safe and caring avenue for elderly people, those without family, or those otherwise incapable of helping themselves to gain their independence.
Many of these people, he said, will end up in the criminal justice system without having necessarily done anything wrong, because others don’t know how to help them. A board of guardians is an opportunity for individuals to step-in and help these people.
At the same staff meeting, Lori Dye with the Jefferson County Extension Office reported her department is in the midst of preparing for both Rigby and Mud Lake fairs which will begin within the next two weeks. She also reported they are wrapping up what has been a busy summer of Agriculture programs, classes and 4-H activities.
Head of Human Resources Rebecca Squires thanked county employees for their patience and cooperation throughout the construction in the courthouse annex building’s basement. She reported the basement is coming along according to schedule, as framing, electric and drywall projects have been completed.
She also reported that bids for the Courthouse construction came in the previous week, and construction is slated to begin in early August.
Mickey Eames with Parks and Recreation announced she will be retiring next spring. She also thanked all emergency services who helped to ensure the Independence Day celebration at the lake was a safe and fun experience for all of the people who attended. She stated the event saw a full parking lot by noon that day.
The Planning and Zoning and Building department has been busy, according to Administrator Milton Ollerton. He stated building permits have exceeded June numbers from last year. He also reported the Planning and Zoning Committee has remained busy during their monthly hearings, hearing five to six applications per meeting. They are currently looking at two different Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO) for Jefferson County.
County Commissioners Roger Clark, Scott Hancock and Shayne Young also gave brief updates at the conclusion of the meeting. Young expressed the importance of running pay increases through HR before budget workshops, to make sure everyone is on the same page as the county works through their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.
Clark mentioned he had attended a Regional Planning Organization meeting with Idaho Transportation Department, where he learned of several opportunities for funding through grants to help pay for road maintenance and projects. He stated the meeting was insightful for him and the few city mayors who also attended.
Hancock informed the attendees that the contractor currently working on the annex basement (ESI) was the tentative low bidder for the courthouse expansion project, too. While no bid had been selected at the time of the meeting, he expressed that many of the bids came in fairly close to each other.
He also reported he had attended a budget meeting for the 5C detention center. Jefferson County’s contribution will be the same as last year, $531,000. This is a large expense for the county, he stated, which also made him stress the importance of all the local youth programs within the county, including 4-H which he said helps keep kids out of trouble and out of the detention center.
