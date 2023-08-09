The creation of a Board of Community Guardians for Jefferson, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison County is a project Deputy Prosecutor Chase Hendricks has been working on for nearly a year. According to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, the program has officially kicked-off with the event of their first official meeting last week.

While Taylor himself did not attend the meeting, he reported to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners during the Elected Officials and Department Head staff meeting on July 24 that he suspects the meeting was successful, considering Hendrick and other county prosecutors were involved.


