URA continues to discuss possibility of event center in Rigby

Rigby Urban Renewal Agency members are continuing to look into the possibility of an indoor riding arena/event center in Rigby, but there is a lot of research left to do.
Steve Cook of the Rigby Parks and Rodeo Grounds Department said multiple people have voiced their support for the center since he first voiced the idea. He said in terms of the center actually happening, nothing is definite, however. Steve Abbott, chair of the Urban Renewal Agency (URA), said they are currently researching to determine what is possible and how to come up with the money.
“There’s a lot of things that need to be determined, if it’s even doable,” Abbott said.
Funding may prove one of the more complicated aspects of the project, he said. The Idaho Local Development Act, updated by the legislature this year, places certain requirements on funding construction of municipal building or multipurpose sports stadium complexes.
According to the law, an urban renewal agency cannot contribute 51% or more to fund the construction of such projects, unless the expenditure is approved by 60% in a community election. That 51% also includes public funds outside of federal funds, such as city, county and state money. In the law, a multipurpose sports stadium complex is defined as “a place or venue for indoor or outdoor sports, concerts, or other events that contains a field or other playing surface or area either partly or completely surrounded by a tiered structure designed to allow spectators to stand or sit and view an event.”
Abbott said if the ultimate planned uses for the event center meet that definition and the project exceeds $1 million, URA will need to seek at least 50% funding from outside sponsors and other sources. The agency has received a proposal on the project that exceeds $1 million. Abbott said they are seeking to lower the cost by seeking other bids and looking at other designs.
He said URA has also been advised by legal counsel to ensure the project is within the scope of what an urban renewal agency can do. Abbott said he believes the project will fall under urban renewal’s scope.
“Basically the purpose of urban renewal is to clean up and make the district more economically presenting,” he said.
Abbott said for now, the board will focus on doing more research to find out what the options are and what might be feasible.