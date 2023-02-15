The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency authorized the preparation of a final draft for their Disposition and Development Agreement (DDA) with Northern States Development, the contractor selected to develop the land on 100 E Main street in Rigby, where Me N Stans previously sat.
According to Brent Tolman, consultant for the Agency, he and the agency’s legal counsel are working through the draft which they hope will be ready to sign at their scheduled February 16 meeting.
This step will bring the project closer to completion, as Northern States has indicated agreement to the property’s disposition price of $10,000. After the DDA is signed, there will be just a few more steps before the transfer of title is complete. Transfer of title, Tolman said, could take up to 90 or 120 days.
Two of the conditions the agency has set for the developer, he added, are to have a final designs with all construction drawings completed and submitted prior to title transfer, and to begin construction within 30 days of the title transfer.
“Right now we’re just getting our ducks in a row,” Tolman said, “trying to move this along as quickly as possible. It was slowed down, due to the pandemic, but the board would like this done as quickly as possible.”
This project began in June of 2020, Tolman stated, when the agency first requested proposals for the property. Subsequently, Northern States was selected as the contractor for the project.
Later, as published in the April 18, 2022 edition of The Jefferson Star, the Agency approved Northern States development proposal for a two of three story building which would include space for retailers, a restaurant, and four to 10 residential units above them. The actual number of residential units would depend on whether it would be a three-story or two-story building.
At the time, Urban Renewal had raised concerns about the parking situation for the proposed development, stating there would need to be sufficient parking for both residents and patrons of the building.
In a phone interview on Feb. 8, Tolman stated the developer has designed a plan to allow the lot directly to the west of the old Me N Stan’s parcel to be designated parking for residents and patrons. He stated he calculated enough room for 18 parking spots in the lot.
After reviewing city code, Tolman also concluded there would adequate public parking for the distance surrounding the development area.
During their Nov. 17 meeting, the Urban Renewal Agency set the disposition price for the land at $10,000, which according to Tolman, was higher than the fair reuse appraisal of -2.8 million which was given in October. This, he said would allow the agency to recoup some of the $500,000 they have invested in the acquisition and preparation of the property to date.
According to Tolman, the Disposition and Development Agreement will have certain things, akin to a checklist, for both parties to complete before the property transfer can close. Those items, he said, will be available for the public to view at the February meeting.
