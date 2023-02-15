The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency authorized the preparation of a final draft for their Disposition and Development Agreement (DDA) with Northern States Development, the contractor selected to develop the land on 100 E Main street in Rigby, where Me N Stans previously sat.

According to Brent Tolman, consultant for the Agency, he and the agency’s legal counsel are working through the draft which they hope will be ready to sign at their scheduled February 16 meeting.


