A new community event center could be coming to Rigby in the next few years if the project gets the go-ahead from the Urban Renewal Agency Board and funds can be found.
Steve Cook of the Rigby Parks and Rodeo Grounds Department presented a proposal for the center to the URA Sept. 19. Cook, who has worked on the rodeo grounds for more than 40 years, said he has long wanted the community to have an event center.
“I’ve had (this idea) for a lot of years, it’s a dream,” he said.
Cook said the event center would be a resource for a number of groups in the community. Baseball teams could hold practices during the spring with snow still on the ground, high school rodeo teams could hone their skills year-round and performances could be held on a built-in stage. With Rigby and the county growing, Cook said the center could also be used for the county fair.
“When the county fair comes along, they’re running out of space at the county fairgrounds,” Cook said.
Cook said as part of the proposal, two race barns, each more than 80 years old, would be demolished to make room for the center. He said the plan would be to keep newer buildings in place.
However, Cook said the addition of an event center is far from certain. The URA board members still have not voted on or thoroughly considered the proposal, and then there’s the question of cost. Cook said Teton West Construction gave a rough estimate of $1.2 million for the building. Steve Abbott, chairman of the URA board, said they currently do not have enough money to pay for that.
“We’d have to get grants in order to do that one,” Abbott said.
Cook said it would take at least two years for construction to start, with all the work that goes into preparing for a large public structure — and that is assuming the URA Board approves the project. If it is not approved, Cook said that will be the end of that dream for now.