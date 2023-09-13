The process for transferring property ownership of 100 E Main St. is coming to a close and should be wrapped up in just a handful of months, according to Brent Tolman with Rigby Urban Renewal.

Tolman stated in a phone interview on Sept. 7 that Northern States Development, the contractor selected to develop the land which used to house the Me N Stans Cafe, will need to submit their final design for the property to Urban Renewal before Oct. 23. After this step, they will have a 30-day window to close on the deal.


