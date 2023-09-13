The process for transferring property ownership of 100 E Main St. is coming to a close and should be wrapped up in just a handful of months, according to Brent Tolman with Rigby Urban Renewal.
Tolman stated in a phone interview on Sept. 7 that Northern States Development, the contractor selected to develop the land which used to house the Me N Stans Cafe, will need to submit their final design for the property to Urban Renewal before Oct. 23. After this step, they will have a 30-day window to close on the deal.
“The Board is anxious to get the property closed,” Tolman said over the phone.
After closing on the property, it will be in the hands of the developer and ready to begin construction, as what was previously a deep hole on the property was officially filled in July.
Northern States and the Agency entered into a Disposition and Development agreement (DDA) in February of this year, an agreement which included conditions for the developer.
Two of those conditions, as reported in the Feb. 15 edition of The Jefferson Star were to have final designs with all construction drawings completed and submitted prior to title transfer, and to begin construction within 30 days of the transfer.
Northern States was chose as the contractor on this project in April of 2022, when they presented the agency with a proposal of a two or three-story building which would include space for retailers, a restaurant, and four to 10 residential units.
One of the greatest concerns over the proposal at the time was the parking situation; whether there would be adequate parking space for residents, employees and patrons on Main St.
In a phone interview in February, Tolman stated Northern States had designed a plan to allow the lot directly to the west of the property, which is part of the deal, as designated parking for both residents and patrons. He stated they had calculated enough room for 18 parking spots in the lot.
Later, during a meeting with the Rigby Chamber of Commerce in April, Tolman shared the building design was for a two-story building with condominiums on the top level and retail and office space on the ground level. He stated the agency had requested the developer include space for a restaurant as well, due to popular demand from the community to have a sit-down restaurant.
At the Chamber meeting, Tolman reiterated the design will have at least 18 parking spaces reserved for residents and retail employees, but also noted there would be additional parking available; on-street and in the lot between Eckersell’s Funeral Home and Dominos.
A possible solution to overcrowded parking on Rigby’s Main St., he stated the agency had discussed was the possibility of reintroducing angled parking on Main St. This, he told the Chamber, would provide a greater parking volume.
In November of 2022, the Urban Renewal Agency set the disposition price for the property at $10,000, which was higher than their fair reuse appraisal of -$2.8 million. The fair reuse appraisal was given in October of the same year. The $10,000 price, Tolman said at the time, was for the agency to recoup some of the $500,000 they had invested in their own acquisition and preparation of the property.
In his latest conversation with Northern States, Tolman said on Sept. 7, they had indicated they were still moving forward with the designs and are expected to submit them before their Oct. 23 deadline.
The Rigby City Council was briefly updated on the status of this project on Aug. 17 by City Clerk Dave Swager.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.