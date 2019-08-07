The Urban Renewal Agency will be beatifying the streetscape outside the old Maverick building, where a new Papa Murphy’s location is planned.
Among other things, plans for improvements include adding bricks, lights and trees to match the rest of Main Street, board commissioner Benson Taylor said. Another improvement had been proposed, which Taylor said involved fixing up one of the sidewalks that would run next to the Papa Murphy’s. Commissioner Adam Hall had asked about whether the board should take on the improvements rather than Papa Murphy’s doing so, according to the July 11 meeting draft minutes. However, the board has done similar projects for Main Street in the past, according to the draft minutes. What the board has not done is improve sidewalks such as the sidewalk proposed, and commissioners decided not to include that improvement in the plans, Taylor said.
The board also discussed upgrades to the rodeo grounds and baseball diamonds. In the board’s July 25 meeting, members approved the payment of about $34,000 for improvements to the rodeo grounds and arena lights, according to the draft minutes. Taylor said that money went toward upgrading to LED lights.
The board has also hired Outwest Policy Advisors (OPA), of which Brent Tolman is president. OPA will perform administrative tasks for the Urban Renewal Agency including taking minutes and creating agendas. The board voted to hire the company under the condition that a setup fee of $1,500 — paid by the Urban Renewal Agency — be returned if OPA terminates the relationship within six months, according to the July 11 draft minutes.
On July 25, Tolman went over executive session guidelines with the Urban Renewal Agency Board at the request of Scott Abbot, the board chair, according to the draft minutes. According to the draft minutes, the board discussed how executive sessions need to be handled, including what to do when violations occur, how those violations are reported, who investigates and what the consequences of violations are.
According to Tolman, the board typically meets the third Thursday of each month. Meetings are at 5:30 p.m.