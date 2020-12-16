Rigby Urban Renewal Agency awarded two project bids at their Nov. 19 meeting for fencing at the rodeo ground barns as well as the demolition of the Me ‘N Stans building.
The old rodeo ground barns were torn down earlier this year in order to rebuild barns that could be used as storage in the winter and barns in the spring and summer.
The urban renewal commissioners voted to award KelCo Fence with a contract of $6,829 in order to upgrade the gates from swinging to sliding roller gates as well as updating the fencing.
Originally the commissioners passed a motion stating the fencing contract would be approved for no more than $5,000. The fencing project was bigger than expected, causing the cost to be higher than expected as well.
The project is still underway as some materials for the barns were damaged during shipping and the replacement materials were still on the way. The removable stalls in the barns will be built by the Rigby Future Farmers of America group.
Discussion on updating the barns began in July 2020 with the closure of barns in Idaho Falls and Rexburg, which would give the city an opportunity to earn money renting out barns in the area.
Teton West was awarded the bid for the project in August at a contract cost of $176,606 with three months to complete the project initially.
Following the awarding of the bid to KelCo, the commissioners turned to discussion on the demolition of the Me ‘N Stans building at 100 W Main and the vacant lot immediately to the west, both of which have been acquired by the agency.
Rhodehouse submitted a bid to the agency for $47,320 to remove the building, clean the lot and level the vacant area. The bid was accepted with the instruction to have Rhodehouse commence the work as soon as possible. The motion passed unanimously among the commissioners present.
The commissioners initially discussed also having the empty courtyard filled in order to be level, but ultimately decided that any future developer would be required to do so.