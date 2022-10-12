After accepting the reuse appraisal for the old Me ‘n’ Stans property on 100 W Main St., the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency accepted an agreement on Oct. 6 to extend the negotiation period with Northern States Development for the property’s transfer of ownership.
According to Economic Development Director Brent Tolman, the negotiation period would typically last 120 days. However, the circumstances both parties presently faced called for a 60 day extension on negotiation.
“We technically can’t start negotiation until we receive the reuse appraisal,” Tolman said. “We didn’t receive the appraisal until Monday, on October third. By the time we got it, negotiation was past the expiration date.”
In this case, Tolman stated, the reuse appraisal came in at a negative value, which he said is not uncommon for reuse appraisals, as they are not the same as regular property appraisals. These appraisals, Tolman said, typically come back with specific conditions which need to be met in order to move forward with the property’s reuse.
If or when the Agency Board and the developer come to an agreement on transfer of ownership (whether a price can be determined between the two entities, or if the property will be transferred without charge), then the developer will likely be able to move forward with the originally proposed project, Tolman said. This is, he stated, because the original plan for the property had plenty of room for variations in square footage which will help them meet the appraiser’s conditions.
The board approved Northern States’ project back in April – a two or three-story building with room for retailers, a restaurant, and residential apartments.
The height of the building, Tolman said in April, was dependent on Rigby’s fire code and emergency service capabilities.
“What it boils down to,” he said at the time, “is that fire department doesn’t have a ladder truck with a ladder tall enough to service a third story of a building in the case of a fire.”
As recent as Sept. 8, the Central Fire District Board of Trustees has discussed the acquisition of a ladder truck to service future developments such as this one. However, new trucks would likely be 28 months out for delivery and stock vehicle prices are listed from $1.2 to $1.4 million, as reported in the Sept. 28 edition of The Jefferson Star.
Acquiring one of these trucks, however, is getting higher and higher on CFD’s list of priorities according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson.
Currently, the agreement on property transfer remains to be seen. At the time the 60-day extension was signed by the board, the representative from Northern States was not in attendance, according to Tolman. He expects Northern States should be able to sign the agreement early in the next week, which would likely make the 60 days effective on Monday, Oct. 10.
Tolman stated the negotiation agreement and future steps for the project will be determined sometime in the next 60 days.
As The Jefferson Star reported in the August 17 issue, if the two parties are unable to reach an agreement during the negotiation period, Urban Renewal will be legally required to seek other development options for the 100 W Main St. property.
