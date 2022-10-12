After accepting the reuse appraisal for the old Me ‘n’ Stans property on 100 W Main St., the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency accepted an agreement on Oct. 6 to extend the negotiation period with Northern States Development for the property’s transfer of ownership.

According to Economic Development Director Brent Tolman, the negotiation period would typically last 120 days. However, the circumstances both parties presently faced called for a 60 day extension on negotiation.

