Three months following Rigby Urban Renewal Agency’s approval of Northern States Development’s proposal for a residential and commercial complex in the old Me ‘N’ Stans location on 100 W Main St., Economic Development Director Brent Tolman hopes to begin seeing forward motion on the project in the next couple of weeks.
Currently, both Urban Renewal and the developer are waiting on the results of a reuse appraisal to determine the resale value of the property, according to Tolman.
“I spoke to the appraiser and we should expect that to be finished in 30 days,” Tolman said. “We’ll know sometime around the end of the month.”
After the value is determined, Tolman stated, the agency and developer will begin negotiation to enter a property disposal agreement, or transfer of ownership from the agency to Northern States for construction to move forward.
If the two parties are unable to reach an agreement during negotiation, the agency will then be required to seek other development options for this piece of land.
The developer has presented two versions of the proposal, for either a three-story building or a two-story building. According to Tolman, the total cost of construction, he believes, is somewhere in the ballpark of $2 million. Of course, the cost differs depending on which model of the proposed building is chosen.
On April 14, Northern States Development proposed a multi-story building with space for retailers and a restaurant, as well as four to ten residential apartments.
According to Boe Gilstrap, Project Manager with Northern States, the company still needed to address the proposed parking situation, as the proposal made space for 22 parking spaces.
Since then, Tolman stated the developer and the agency have looked into the city codes and ordinances. He stated, according to Rigby Code, the proposal does have sufficient space for parking.
“We meet the parking required in the city code parameters,” Tolman said. “For residential parking, we need a certain number of spaces within 300 feet. For commercial we need a certain number of spaces within 500 feet.”
Between street parking and the parking lot between Eckersell’s Funeral Home and Dominoes Pizza on Main St., he stated there is adequate parking in the area for both commercial and residential aspects of the proposal. He also stated the developer and agency have been in talks with the Wells Fargo Bank to consider after-hours parking by their building as well.
The appraisal and the disposal agreement are part of what the agency refers to as preconstruction, which needs to be completed before construction on the site can begin.
Tolman is hopeful they’ll see forward motion on this project in the next couple of weeks when appraisal results come in.
“I’m anxious to get it moving forward,” he said. “There’s been jokes around town about a community swimming pool in the hole, but there’s statutory requirements that we have to meet before we can build.”
In April, Gilstrap gave an estimated completion timeline for the project and stated his expectation that the building could be finished in two years after the pre-construction steps are finished.