One month after the City of Rigby accepted the Urban Renewal Eligibility Study for properties along Rigby Lake Drive south of 460 North, the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency has started the process of developing an Urban Renewal plan for the area.
According to Brent Tolman with Outwest Policy Advisors and Urban Renewal, he is currently working on putting together a fiscal feasibility report, which will be supporting documentation for the renewal plan.
“Fiscal feasbility kind of goes hand-in-hand with the plan,” Tolman explained in a recent phone interview. “The plan is basically the narrative of how the funds will be used, so the fiscal feasibility report helps put it all together.”
In sharing an update with the Agency at their last meeting on March 16, Tolman stated he had been in discussion with one of the developers with land in the area regarding the anticipated development for their property; he requested the construction costs needed for the report and stated he will be contacting other developers impacted by the project area for the same items.
Tolman also reported at the March 16 meeting that he’d had a conference call with representatives of Northern States Development, the development company in negotiations to take possession of the property at 100 W Main St. in Rigby. Northern States, he reported, is currently working on securing financing for the construction of the project.
Urban Renewal still owns the property, as proof of financing is required before the property can change hands, Tolman said.
“That’s part of the agreement,” he stated, “among some other stipulations which need to be met beforehand.”
Another condition set in the agreement was a requirement for Northern States to submit the final designs for the project to the agency, and to begin construction within thirty days of the title transfer, according to a Feb. 15 article in The Jefferson Star.
At the time, Tolman had stated the Agency was hoping to move the process along as quickly as possible as the project had been in the works since 2020 and had been slowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
More recently, Tolman stated the developer has 90 days, from when the disposition agreement was made in February, to provide documentation for all of the conditions in the agreement. He hopes to have all of the information by April 12 to share at the Agency meeting scheduled for that day.
