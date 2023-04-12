One month after the City of Rigby accepted the Urban Renewal Eligibility Study for properties along Rigby Lake Drive south of 460 North, the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency has started the process of developing an Urban Renewal plan for the area.

According to Brent Tolman with Outwest Policy Advisors and Urban Renewal, he is currently working on putting together a fiscal feasibility report, which will be supporting documentation for the renewal plan.


