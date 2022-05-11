Urban Renewal resolution tabled by JC Commissioners, Rigby accepts

A decision to declare land along the west side of Highway 48 eligible for future projects by the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency was tabled by Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on May 2 and later accepted by Rigby City Council on May 5.
Brent Tolman, with Rigby Urban Renewal brought the Eligibility Study performed for property along the west side of highway 48, between N 3800 E and N 3900 E, to the county commissioners, see map attached. Tolman included the county due to three parcels which are not within Rigby City Limits, and are instead county lands.
The study’s findings report that the land is considered “deteriorating,” which, according to Tolman, qualifies it as eligible for Urban Renewal.
Due to some of the parcels of land in the study area being outside of Rigby city limits, according to the Eligibility Study provided at the commissioner’s meeting, the Rigby City Council and Jefferson County Board of Commissioner must make an intergovernmental agreement on the results of the study.
The study also states that upon finding the area in “deteriorating conditions,” both governing bodies may authorize the use of urban renewal in order to remedy it’s deteriorating status.
“Today, we’re just talking about the first step, and that’s the Eligibility Study,” Tolman said, assuring the commissioners that no development plan has yet been made for the area.
Tolman presented the commissioners with a map which showed the area along the highway on which the study was performed. He stated several of the parcels were requested by developers to be considered, and the rest of the parcels were areas where the agency determined would be a need for development and public infrastructure in the future.
Tolman walked the commissioners through the eligibility process and the criteria which land is required to meet in order to be determined as deteriorating land, and described to them which of the criteria were met.
According to the study, seven of the ten determining criteria were met, which include predominance of defective or inadequate street layout, faulty lot layout in relation to size, adequacy, accessibility or usefulness, insanitary or unsafe conditions, deterioration of site and other improvements, existence of conditions which endanger life or property by fire and other causes and any combination of all of the factors presented.
Based on the findings, Tolman stated the area meets the eligibility requirements for Urban Renewal projects, however he stated that both the county and the city need to both come to the same conclusion in order for Urban Renewal to proceed.
Tolman also provided a resolution for the commissioners to sign, which declares eligibility conditions exist so long as no changes are made to the land. He assured the commissioners that in the event Urban Renewal decides moves forward with planning future projects on the studied land, the agency would seek consent from the property owners.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock expressed his concern that adopting and signing the provided resolution would bind the land for use by the agency. Tolman assured him by reiterating that this resolution would not bind the commissioners or the land owners to anything, but would only declare the land eligible for use by the agency.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor mentioned he had not yet reviewed the resolution. He also stated he would be happy to look it over if the commissioner’s decided to table their decision and give him time to ensure the verbiage adequately conveyed what Tolman explained.
Tolman mentioned that he would presenting the study to the Rigby City Council at their upcoming May 5 meeting, as well. County Commissioner Roger Clark stated he would be interested in hearing what the city decided on the matter before making his own decision.
According to the study’s background section, Urban Renewal completed a study on the area in May of 2020, however, the resulting resolution was never presented to the Rigby City Council due to portions of the study area being outside of city limits. In July of 2021, the Rigby City Council adopted a new resolution the agency produced which included only the parcels within the city limits.
However, the report states upon request from additional property owners to be included in the proposed project area, Urban Renewal issued and completed a revised eligibility report, which is the report currently presented to the commissioners.
Currently, adoption of the resolution was tabled until it could be reviewed and until the commissioners hear what the city decides on the matter.
Tolman presented the study to the Rigby City Council at their regular meeting on May 5. He informed the council that their approval of the study and subsequent resolution adoption would ensure the city’s portion of the land is included in the study. If the county ultimately decides not to accept it, the included county lands would be excluded from eligibility.
After a clarifying discussion on many of the same issues clarified with the county, the city council moved forward in accepting the findings of the eligibility study, as a first step to preparing the studied land for future Urban Renewal projects.