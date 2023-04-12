Norris Design, a design firm based out of Denver, CO has been selected as the firm to perform the design needs for the rodeo arena project at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds, according to the Urban Renewal Agency draft minutes.

Brent Tolman, with Outwest Policy Advisors presented the response to the Agency’s request for qualifications at the March 16 meeting. Norris Design was the only response received, and according to Tolman, are leaders in the field of design with several rodeo arena projects under their belt.


