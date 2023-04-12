Norris Design, a design firm based out of Denver, CO has been selected as the firm to perform the design needs for the rodeo arena project at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds, according to the Urban Renewal Agency draft minutes.
Brent Tolman, with Outwest Policy Advisors presented the response to the Agency’s request for qualifications at the March 16 meeting. Norris Design was the only response received, and according to Tolman, are leaders in the field of design with several rodeo arena projects under their belt.
“They’ve done a number of rodeo arenas across the country, in small and large communities,” Tolman said. “They work with several different design companies, specializing in landscape, animals, and engineering to meet the scope.”
Since selecting Norris Design and their partners for the design work at the Rodeo grounds, the Agency is working through creating a service agreement with the firm. Tolman stated he expects to have that agreement ready by the April 12 Urban Renewal meeting. At that time they will also be able to provide an estimated cost for the job.
The Rodeo project, Tolman stated began when the Rigby Rodeo Board approached the Agency about helping them replace one of the grandstands which Tolman said had reached a state of deterioration. Later it was brought to the Agency’s attention that the Crow’s Nest at the arena was also in need of either replacement or repair as several individuals had expressed safety concerns.
According to Tolman, and after some discussion with Mitch Bradley with the Rodeo Board, the board had instead chosen to “band-aid” the grandstand situation for the season and look at the the arena’s entire design issues.
Tolman stated along with the grandstand and the crows nest there have also been issues with the sound system, as the community had indicated an inability to hear everything during events. There were issues with the pens, he said, which could cause a limiting of events at the arena, such as a need for left and right swinging gates.
It was decided, he explained, since the Urban Renewal Plan (URP) for the rodeo grounds expires in December of 2024, that the Agency would work with the rodeo board to design a plan for the arena. The Agency will aid in the projects until the URP expires, after which the community will still have a plan in place to undertake as funds become available.
Tolman stated he expects the design phase of this project to wrap-up by mid summer, either the end of July or beginning of August. Summer and Fall events, such as Stampede Days and the Jefferson County Fair will prevent construction from beginning too soon after the design is complete. However, he said he wants to have the grandstand portion of the project complete by next spring.
