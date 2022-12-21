As part of the negotiation of Disposition and Development Agreement between the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency and Northern States Development, Urban Renewal has set a price of $10,000 for the property on 100 W Main Street, which used to house the Me n’ Stan’s Restaurant.

“Northern States has indicated their interest in moving forward with the project,” stated Economic Development Director Brent Tolman.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.