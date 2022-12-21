As part of the negotiation of Disposition and Development Agreement between the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency and Northern States Development, Urban Renewal has set a price of $10,000 for the property on 100 W Main Street, which used to house the Me n’ Stan’s Restaurant.
“Northern States has indicated their interest in moving forward with the project,” stated Economic Development Director Brent Tolman.
Now that price has been set, and Urban Renewal has received indication of the chosen developer accepting that price, Tolman said the two entities will enter a period where they will negotiate the terms and conditions of the Disposition and Development Agreement.
This negotiation period, typically 120 days. However, as seen with this particular project, circumstances led the agency to approve a 60-day extension to this period, those sixty days expiring at the end of December.
Because of the length of time it has taken for the agency to receive all of the information necessary to begin the negotiation period, Tolman once again recommended and extension on the negotiation period, which would end at the end of January. The agency motioned to accept this recommendation on Dec. 15.
“We technically can’t start negotiation until we receive the reuse appraisal,” Tolman said back in October, when the period received its first extension. “We didn’t receive the appraisal until October third. By the time we got it, negotiation was past the expiration date.”
The agency set the $10,000 price on the property during their Nov. 17 Urban Renewal Meeting, Tolman said. The price, which is higher than the fair reuse appraisal of -$2.8 million returned to the agency in October, was set as a way for the agency to recoup some of the $500,000 they had invested in the acquisition and preparation of the property already.
“Due to the length of time this has taken, they wanted to cover some of their costs.”
The current total value of the property now owned by the agency is $0, according to both Tolman and Jefferson County’s GIS Mapping system. Tolman stated this is because the reuse appraisal was returned at a negative value — which he also explained is not uncommon as these appraisals are not the same as regular property appraisals.
According to IC 50-2011, on the Disposal of Property in an Urban Renewal Area, property owned by an Urban Renewal Agency cannot be sold or leased for less than its fair value for the uses in the Urban Renewal Plan, even though the fair value “may be less than the cost of acquiring and preparing the property for redevelopment.”
Lawinsider.com defines a Fair Reuse Value as, “an estimated market value for the development of property based on the planned use for the development property as determined by the appraiser.”
This fair reuse value is determined by taking the plan and proposed project into consideration; what the restrictions of the plan are and what the developer (purchaser) has been obligated to produce by the agency.
The conditions the agency set forth for the 100 W Main project included a restaurant, some commercial property and maybe some residential spaces dependent on what city code would allow.
“Interested developers can submit their proposals, with these restrictions,” Tolman said. “Their potential design is submitted to the appraiser.”
Although the property, due to the reuse appraisal, is currently valued under Urban Renewal ownership at $0, the property was purchased at $202,914, according to County Assessor Jessica Roach. They also purchased the adjacent property, for $15,360.
The agency, according to Tolman, has spent over $500,000 on this property and project. So far the project has included purchasing both properties, tearing down the building, which was filled with asbestos and deemed unsafe, for approximately $47,000, as well as the payments of any existing bills or accounts on the property, including administrative and legal fees accrued by the agency.
Tolman stated the Disposal and Development Agreement will have certain things, akin to a checklist, for both parties to complete before the property transfer can close.
“I’m hoping to close on the property as soon as possible,” he said.
