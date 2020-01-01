US increases legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21

UPDATE: The Food and Drug Administration has reported tobacco sales to those under 21 are now illegal.
President Donald Trump has signed a bill that will increase the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 in the United States.
The change to the law was tucked into a sweeping spending bill passed by the House and Senate and signed into law Dec. 20. The law will not take effect immediately, however. The Secretary of Health and Human Services has about 6 months to update regulations. After the final rule is published, it will take effect within 90 days, meaning the roll-out period could be nine months.
Timalee Geisler, tobacco prevention and cessation coordinator at Eastern Idaho Public Health, said the hope is the age increase will decrease the number of people addicted to nicotine and the number of tobacco-related deaths. She said 94% of adult smokers started before the age of 21, while 81% started before 18.
She said one impact of the new law could be to decrease the number of high school and middle school aged smokers. She said that age group typically receives cigarettes from 18- and 19-year-olds, who will no longer be able to purchase tobacco products under the new law.
“Middle schoolers don’t typically hang out with 21 year olds,” Geisler said.
Geisler said the law will also force tobacco companies to advertise to an older demographic.
“It’ll counter the tobacco industry’s efforts to target those younger,” she said.
According to a 2015 National Academy of Medicine forecast, increasing the age limit to 21 is expected to prevent 223,000 deaths. Tobacco use is also expected to decrease by 12% by the time today’s teenagers are adults, with smoking-related deaths decreasing by 10%. The forecast indicates 25% fewer teenagers will begin smoking at ages 15 to 17 and 15% fewer adults ages 18 to 20 will start.
Idaho Senator Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, said he believes the change to the age limit will be a positive one.
“I think that raising the limit up to 21 is wise,” Burtenshaw said. “I think we start too many habits too young, too quick.”
From a law enforcement standpoint, Sam Tower, Rigby police chief, said the change to the law will not significantly alter how the law is currently enforced, other than impacting a broader age group.
He said he believes there are multiple people in the community ages 18 to 20 who do smoke and will be affected by the change. He said law enforcement will do their jobs, but will likely go easy on offenders when the law is first implemented, if possession is prohibited.
“Those between the ages of 18 and 21 are probably just going to have it confiscated and given warnings,” he said.
Resources for tobacco cessation can be found at www.eiph.idaho.gov/tobacco, www.projectfilter.org, and www.cdc.gov/quit. The full 1,773 page bill can be found at https://bit.ly/2tQ56aP, with the minimum age increase section beginning page 1492.