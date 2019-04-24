The United States Bureau of Reclamation has increased discharges through Jackson, Palisades, Island Park and American Falls Dams to exceed the current inflows.
According to an April 2 Water District 1 Water Report, the total reservoir system contents above Milner have decreased from 3.64 to 3.48 million acre-feet over the past month in anticipation of the upcoming peak runoff and flood control operations. As of April 2, there were 6,600 cubic-feet per second (cfs) past Milner Dam.
Idaho Department of Water Resources Upper Snake River Watermaster, Lyle Swank, said determining the inflows and outflows are driven by the needed flood control space. For example, he said Palisades needs between 300,000 and 400,000 acre-feet for flood control, therefore if the snow melts faster than that space is already available.
Snow water equivalents in the Snake River and Henrys Fork Basins still remain above average. In the Snake River Basin above Palisades, snow water equivalents are 107 percent of the averaged medians for this time of year, while equivalents in the Henrys Fork Basin are 116 percent of the average.
Precipitation totals since the start of the water year beginning Oct. 1 are 101 percent of average in the Snake River Basin above Palisades and 109 percent of average in the Henrys Fork Basin.
Swank said because of the slightly above average snow pack and “good” reservoir storage, farmers can expect an average, to slightly above average water year.
“We’re looking at a good water year,” he said.
The Bureau of Reclamation and the United States Army Corps of Engineers coordinated runoff forecast for the Snake River at Heise, April through September is 3,742 thousand acre-feet (KAF) of unregulated flow to occur over the next six months.
“The 3,742 KAF forecast combined with the 2,129 KAF of October 31, 2018 reservoir system carryover at the end of last year results in 150,000 AF of flow augmentation storage to be rented to the USBR later this year,” the water report states.
The Bureau of Reclamation has indicated that lower temperatures this year may be partly to blame for the higher percentage of snow at lower elevations. The water report states that this situation has the potential to result in a quick, high peak runoff as low elevation snow melts quickly, followed by closer to average natural flow towards the latter half of the irrigation season.
Runoff patterns will likely be dictated by spring precipitation and temperatures over the next several months.
Swank said typically peak runoff takes place between mid-May and mid-June, however it is dependent upon weather conditions. He said if there are persistent rainy conditions with wet soil, they can expect a higher peak runoff.
Irrigation water rights began March 15 for canals below Blackfoot and began April 1 for canals above Blackfoot. If canals are turning on solely for recharge (not for irrigation) they must either have a water right for recharge purposes, or a private lease for diverting storage for recharge.
Swank indicated that during good water years, they partner with the canal companies for recharge. He said some canals are currently participating in recharge and that they encourage any canal companies interested in helping with recharge to contact either Cooper Fritz at 208-525-7161 or Wesley Hipke at 208-287-4831.
Reservoir levels as of April 19 are as follows: Palisades Reservoir— 66 percent; Henrys Lake– 99 percent; Island Park Reservoir– 81 percent; American Falls Reservoir– 95 percent; Jackson Lake– 78 percent; Ririe Reservoir– 70 percent.
Flows as of April 19 are as follows: Palisades— 16,820 cubic-feet per second (cfs) Heise— 15,847 cfs; Lorenzo— 16,200 cfs; Henrys Fork near Rexburg 2,511 cfs; Henrys Fork at St. Anthony 2,315 cfs.