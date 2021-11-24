In the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 12, suspects went into Jefferson County lake and trashed the men’s bathroom and tore out a tree that was just planted last spring.
According to Jefferson County Parks and Rec Director Mickey Eames, the suspects, who are juveniles and cannot be named, came into the park around 2:54 in the morning, where they were caught on camera going in and out of the bathroom.
Eames stated the suspects ripped down a tree that had just been planted last spring that cost $400 and ripped up signs. The suspects also went into the men’s bathroom by ripping off the lock, where they then ripped the a shower head off the wall, the toilet dispenser off the wall and put dents in various toilets and the wall, according to Eames.
Sheriff Steve Anderson stated both of the suspects have been apprehended since the incident occurred on Nov. 15.
According to a release by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects were also connected to multiple mailbox vandalisms in the area.
The release also states the suspects cooperated and admitted to the offenses.
It will be about $2,000 to repair the damages and pay for someone else to fix it, according to Eames. Eames stated there isn’t an exact timeline, but they will have everything fixed by the time they open in the spring.
Eames commented she would like the juveniles to do community service at the park so they can understand what it takes to take care of the park.
“It’s sad that we have people in our community that would do that,” said Eames. “We work so hard to keep it clean and make it look nice. To have someone come in here and do that kind of damage is very sad.”
According to the release, the case was forwarded to the Prosecutor for charges.