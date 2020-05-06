Vandalism to Forest Service equipment sets back road maintenance

Vandals caused almost $4000 in damage and set maintenance crews back potentially weeks when they smashed the windows of a Forest Service road grader April 29.
The incident occurred sometime between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. the evening of April 29. The grader was parked at the Fullmer Boat Landing site along River Road near Heise. Crews had been out this week completing road maintenance along the popular river access area and hauling in gravel to improve the parking lot.
“Vandalism of any kind is such a waste. This level of damage is really frustrating,” said Forest Supervisor Mel Bolling. “With limited equipment and time to maintain roads, this will delay our schedule and may result in other work not being completed.” Road maintenance performed by the Forest Service is critical to maintaining public access to national forest lands but is limited by time and funding.
Law Enforcement was on scene early April 30 to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Patrol Captain Rayce Angell at rayce.angell@usda.gov or by calling 208-557-5959.