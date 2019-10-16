Vehicle purchases and jail upgrade approved for sheriff office

Changes are coming to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and jail in the form of a building upgrade, six new vehicles and a possible move toward a full-time maintenance person.
On Oct. 8, Commissioners approved the purchase of six new Dodge Durangos for law enforcement, which Sheriff Steve Anderson said would cost $176,000 based on a verbal quote. He said that included outfitting them as law enforcement vehicles.
The cost of the vehicles is less than expected. Commissioners previously budgeted $190,000 for vehicles, which Commissioner Scott Hancock at the time said would allow for the purchase of four vehicles. Anderson said he did not have the price in writing, but said he would not exceed his budgeted amount.
“If you give me the go ahead and that doesn’t come in under or the same price as this, I will come back before you before I do anything,” Anderson said.
Hancock asked how many vehicles Anderson would be retiring. Anderson said three detective vehicles would be sold along with another two vehicles “on their last leg.” He said the money from those sales would go back into the justice fund.
Commissioners also approved a contract with Accurate Electric Unlimited, Inc. to complete upgrades to the county jail. The county will pay Accurate Electric Unlimited up to about $188,000 for the upgrade. During the budgeting process, Anderson asked commissioners to move his budgeted money from vehicles and a proposed K-9 officer to pay for the upgrades. Anderson said those upgrades were found to be necessary within the next year.
While asking commissioners to approve the expenditures, Anderson also asked for a full-time maintenance individual, which he said would save the county more than $30,000.
“I believe as elected officials, it’s our job to spend our county taxpayer’s money in a very frugal way, and we should always be looking at ways to do that” Anderson said. “I am going to propose that you allow me to negate my budget line for my maintenance and cleaning, and turn that into a employee line and allow me to hire a full-time employee maintenance and cleaning for my side.”
Anderson said the amount of budgeted money would not change, just where it would be allocated to. He said because it would not be affecting the bottom line, the money could be moved around without opening the budget. Colleen Poole, county clerk, said it was “not a small thing” to change the budget after it had been approved and locked. Hancock said it would have effects beyond changing one line item. He said it would affect benefits and retirement costs as well. Anderson said he would like to look into it.
“If we’re not able to, then we’re not able to, but if there is a way that we can work together to save $30,000, let’s do it,” Anderson said.
Commissioner Roger Clark made a motion to authorize the sheriff to look for a maintenance and cleaning employee to take care of the sheriff’s office and jail. He and Hancock both voted in favor; Commissioner Shayne Young was not present.