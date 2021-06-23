At the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting June 7, three more vendors were approved to set up at the Jefferson County Lake for the summer.
Depending on the weather, the lake is open May 15 through late October, with operating hours between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames stated she doesn’t plan on allowing many more vendors into the lake, possibly one more. It’s not cost effective enough for all of them to be in the lake area.
The vendors that will be available at Jefferson County Lake are, Wings and Things, serving a variety of foods including wings, Fizz Bizz, which is a drink spot, Woodshack, which is a shaved ice stand, Caravan Cove is another snowcone shack; Creamy Days offers a variety of ice cream flavors and toppings.
Some other activities people can participate in at the lake are volleyball courts, playground equipment, sandy beaches, a lake slide, grassy areas, walking trails, and a boat ramp for non-motorized boats. For those interested in staying at the lake there are 50 campsites with water and electric hookups, small shelters on a first come first serve basis outside the camping fee area, and large shelters by reservation only.
The vendors will be available through the summer for those interested in supporting local food trucks while spending time at Jefferson County Lake.