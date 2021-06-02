The Rigby City Council met May 20 and unanimously approved a new coffee stand and moving the Farmer’s Market to Scotty’s South Park for the summer.
Cory Christians of Rigby will put his coffee stand in the north end of the park where there is an electrical connection that he will utilize for power. He also plans to ship in his own water and dump their waste at a permissible site.
“We intend on catching commuters to Idaho Falls and those who are attending the park,” said Christians.
According to the council, Christians will pay a fee of $10 a week to be in the park.
Council member Becky Harris stated that Christians will have to pay a vendors fee if he intends to stay when other events are going on in the park, such as Bull Wars, as other events may ask him to pay a separate fee to be a part of their events.
The coffee shop opened June 1 and will be in the park until the end of August or the beginning of September.
The city council also approved Carrie Monson, who runs the Farmer’s Market in Rigby, to move the market into Scotty’s Park along the sidewalk area.
“We want to give Rigby a better Farmer’s Market,” said Monson.
According to Monson, she charges other vendors $50 to be a part of the market, which she mainly uses for advertising.
Monson stated that they plan to hold the market every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The market opens today and will go through the beginning of September.
Monson is looking for other potential vendors who are interested in being a part of the market. Those interested can contact Monson through her email: rigbyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.