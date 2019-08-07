An owner of the Venue Studios and Event Center on Main Street has expressed interest in purchasing the Rigby Police Department Building for an expansion.
Tammy Van Wagoner spoke to the Rigby City Council Aug. 1, saying she would potentially be interested in purchasing the department’s building if the city were to have it appraised and consider selling it. The Venue Studios is currently located in the same building as the police department, though the two organizations are separated by a wall. Another Venue location is across the street.
“We have half of the building, which is the Venue Studios, and what we’re proposing is that we wanted to consolidate our business in that building and change the frontage,” Van Wagoner said.
If the Venue Studios were to expand, Van Wagoner said large windows would be put in the front similar to the Venue location across the street. She said a different awning would also be added, similar to Idaho Drug in Rigby or Smokin’ Fins in Idaho Falls. Additionally, she said those who currently rent the Venue Studios may want to expand the racquetball and basketball courts and dance studio that are in the building.
She said she did not know whether the department’s portion of the building was for sale but wanted to make council members aware of the interest. City council members and the mayor said they would be interested in having the Venue expand, though that would mean the police department would need to relocate.
Council member Benson Taylor said if that were to happen, the new location would need to be a “zero sum” cost. Essentially, the money from selling the department’s building would need to fully pay for the new location. Mayor Jason Richardson said he would be willing to take some cost.
“I do think that there is some value in enhancing that Main Street commercially,” Richardson said.
Richardson said another issue would be finding a suitable location for the police department.
“It is ideal because it was built to our specifications because the city owned the property,” Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower said about the building. “And it includes everything we need and some smaller departments don’t have.”
Van Wagoner said there were other locations the department could move into, including the old post office next to Lil’ Mike’s Bar-B-Que.
Richardson said if a relocation were to happen, he would not want to put the police department in a building less suited for the department’s needs. He said the city government would also need to know more details on the cost of relocating in order to make a decision.