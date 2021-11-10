According to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the veteran suicide rate has steadily increased over the past two decades.
The Idaho American Legion Department Commander Jinny Cash, who has been the commander since July 2021, chose the One More Day project to help them raise funds for veterans who need an intervention from suicide. This program provides intervention for veterans who are experiencing suicidal tendencies; the program has other vets who are in the community that can provide help to those vets before they commit suicide.
Cash stated it is a fairly simple program. There are three veterans who would be called in to intervene if a vet was threatening suicide. The veterans would step in and ask the vet in need to give them one more day to get them the help they need.
A cost to this program is they have to send these advocates for training. In order to help, Cash teamed up with One More Day so they can continue to train these advocates and get the vets the help they need.
The first vet would intervene. He would ask the vet to give them just one more day. The second vet would be looking for a safe place where the distressed veteran can be looked after or take time to think; they would look for a therapy or a behavioral center. The third vet would be available to be a buddy for the person who is in need; they would be checking in and providing distractions and offer friendship to the vet in need.
The intervening vets would try to get the vet in need in an environment among friends so that they can be with those who have the same interests. Most of the time, when a vet tries to commit suicide, they feel lonely or are not a part of the community.
“When they leave the military, they lose our family,” Cash said. “If there aren’t other vets there to have friendship with, some people don’t feel understood. They don’t feel a sense of community.”
Cash mentioned she has worked with a lot of vets in need, not necessarily suicidal, but vets who need help in the system or vets who come home back from deployment, and this project is just another way to help them.
Cash served in the military for 30 years, and then retired from the army reserve. She served in both the National Guard and active duty. Cash was in logistics during her service. Cash mentioned she was also deployed to Afghanistan about 10 years ago.
Her dad and uncles all served in the military. Cash’s father served in Germany, during the occupation after WWII. Cash said was just so proud of him and her uncles, that she thinks she always wanted to be in the army because of them.
According to Cash, they are using the bracelets to raise funds for the trainings the intervening vets need to take in order to be certified to help.
There are two sizes of bracelets, one is for women in a neutral wood color, and the other is for men in a dark black wood color. The bracelets are also sold on wriststory.com
For those interested, contact Bird Derrick of the Rigby in order to purchase a bracelet through her, so the money can go to the American Legion Auxiliary and into the One More Day program.