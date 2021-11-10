VET: American Legion's Boys State

Believing in the youth of our nation, the American Legion established the Boys State program which is participated in by all fifty states. The first such program was held in the state of Illinois in the summer of 1935.
The Boys State program is open to boys between their junior and senior year of high school. Interested youth apply for consideration to attend by submitting a questionnaire of interest to the local Legion post. Interviews are conducted and candidates for attending Boys State are selected. The number of participants from each state is not limited, but is sometimes hindered by finances. The cost of attending Boys State varies from state to state. In Idaho the cost per candidate in 2021 was $400.00 for the week-long program. The money comes from the candidates, the local post and donations from businesses and individuals. The fee covers housing, food and transportation to and from the program site which usually is held on a college or university campus. In 2021 the Gem Boys State was held at Gowen Field in Boise.
Dates of Boys State also vary from state to state. In Idaho it is usually held the first part of June. With competition from sports camps, rodeos and summer work schedules, the number of youths interested in attending Boys State varies from year to year. Rigby Post 20 averages three to five boys each year.
Boys State is a crash course in how city, county, and state government function. Legislative, administrative and judicial programs are developed to hold the interest of the attendees. State legislative sessions and court trials, all involving the attendees are popular activities.
“Citizens” of Boys State are instructed in the duties of the various public offices – they learn the functioning of each state, county and municipal office, and its powers and limitations. They set up their own state government, have their own governor and staff of state officials, name the appointive officers, and organize the State Supreme Court, legislature, and other divisions of government. They draft bills and are taught the proper method of law enforcement.
Two attendees from each state are selected by their respective state program to attend The American Legion Boys Nation in Washington, D.C. held in July.
Attending Boys State allows the attendees to list the accomplishment on future resumes for college and employment.