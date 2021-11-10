George Marriott, was a pillar of the Rigby community for decades, and was well-known for his patriotism.
George lived in Virginia and Washington before settling down in Idaho to raise his family. While living in Idaho, George decided he wanted to serve in the Army Corps of Engineers in Korea during the Korean War.
From 1950 to 1952, George served in Korea. As part of the Army Corps of Engineers, he helped to build structures and bridges for the military as part of a general construction group. George was never directly in battle, but still faced the enemy, according to his son Rod. Afterwards, George joined the Army National Guard for another few years.
Rod’s recount of his father’s experience was that George was a little boy when WWII was happening, which instilled in George a great deal of patriotism.
Rod mentioned George didn’t want to toot his own horn much and let his actions speak for him, but George was glad that he served.
“I think one of the more admirable things about him was that he was a very humble and modest guy,” said Rod. “WWII really instilled in him a sense of patriotism, and him having done 2,500 memorial services over the years shows the patriotism that he had for his country.”
George had done 2,500 memorial services for various veteran members over the decades, and performed the military rights for many of them.
George was imbued with patriotism, Rod said. Rod looked at his father as a kind of hero.
Rod also mentioned that George worked alongside Gary Williams to put together the Vietnam Memorial at the fairgrounds; it was one of George’s ways of expressing love for his country. Anybody who goes to war, they put their lives on the line, Rod said, and it must be incredibly difficult.
“The flag went up every day at our place and the flag came down every night, it was part of our routine,” Rod said. “There were so many important things in his life, but these are the most important things that I took away from him.”
George’s daughter, Jorja Shippen, also remembered flying the flag everyday. From the time Shippen was little, she remembered her father taking care of the flag.
Even after she was married, Shippen said George made sure she always had a flag, and would replace her old one when it was time. The flag was very important to him, Shippen said, and he instilled that in her.
Shippen also remembered that any memorial day for wars and veterans would be important to George as well. George looked forward to Veteran’s Day, according to Shippen.
“He always looked forward to Veteran’s Day,” Shippen said. “He loved going to the schools. He went when I was little and when my kids were little, and these last years he even went when his great-grandkids were in school. He always made sure my kids and grandkids had shells after they shot off the guns. He looked forward to going to all of the schools.”
Shippen also remarked on the number of veteran funeral services George attended. Shippen wasn’t sure how many, but he went to them all up until his passing. This previous May, George couldn’t attend the services, so he was asked to drive the Veteran’s around to each cemetery. Shippen said George was so happy to be able to participate.
“Those kinds of things my dad loved,” said Shippen. “He loved being involved in anything patriotic. He loved working with the veterans.”
Laine Eckersell, whose father grew up friends with George, always knew George as a patriotic man, as a veteran.
“As long as I remembered, he’s been active with the veterans and patriotic,” said Eckersell.
Eckersell mentioned George had participated in about 2,500 different funeral services, especially to do the military rights for the funerals. George never tried to take charge, Eckersell said, he was just always happy to be involved.
“My opinion of George is that he was an honest, caring and loving man,” said Eckersell. “He had a deep love for his country, his wife and especially for his family.”