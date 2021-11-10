Ron Naegelin, who is a Veteran Service Officer in Madison County, helps to run a project called Hero’s On Wheels.
Naegelin is a retired Army Combat Medic who served during the Vietnam War.
While working as a Veteran Service Officer, Naegelin and his wife, also a Veteran Service Officer, noticed they had a lot of older veterans coming into their office in a wheelchair, their wives struggling to push them in.
Naegelin tried to help them fill out the paperwork to the VA to get them a motorized wheelchair, but the reason for a new wheelchair would have to be because of an injury from the military. After that, Naegelin and his wife decided to start their own corporation.
About five years ago, Naegelin and a few others started the Hero’s on Wheels project.
“We started putting the word out to other veterans and people that if they had a motorized wheelchair, we would be willing to take them, refurbish them, and give them to veterans who were in need,” Naegelin said.
Naegelin mentioned they got their idea from Frank Smith, who is a veteran down in Idaho Falls, as he also works on wheelchairs and has been overwhelmed with the number of vets in need of wheelchairs. Smith had asked Naegelin if he would take the north side and Smith would take the south side, and Naegelin agreed. Once Naegelin put the word out, they received a lot of motorized wheelchairs.
Once they started receiving wheelchairs, Naegelin began learning about the electronics aspect and how the motorized portion worked. Once learning more about the wheelchairs, they started receiving parts donated from the community. Naegelin and a couple of others began putting the wheelchairs together in his barn. One of Naegelin’s friends, Dan Cunnien, would come and help to put the wheelchairs together.
Members of the community were also donating money so Naegelin could pay for the batteries, which is one of the biggest costs to the corporation. Other than that, Naegelin said it’s just time consuming. There have been others who have donated money, which has also been helpful. Naegelin said they were able to buy the tools they needed to refurbish the wheelchairs.
Naegelin mentioned they have people who donate their services, such as Christianson Auto Body who donates their time to fix the wheelchairs, an upholstery shop on Highway 33 that helps to reupholster the wheelchairs, and so many others.
Not only were there veterans who needed motorized wheelchairs, but Naegelin said they have evolved their corporation to include veterans who are homeless.
“There’s a lot of programs that help these veterans, but they’re missing the big picture such as toothpaste, care insurance or furniture,” Naegelin said.
It started in Madison County, and has since spread to surrounding counties and to others who need help in other areas.
“We don’t turn away any veteran that comes to us,” said Naegelin. “We try to get them in touch with Veteran’s Service Officers in their area, but we ultimately help them if that isn’t successful. Each veteran is different and each veteran needs something different according to their needs. it’s all about setting them up so they are comfortable and productive.”