Veterans Day was Nov. 11, 1918 at 11:00 a.m. It is worthy to note that this day was originally referred to as Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I.
I am Roy Gibson, and I am the Commander of the VFW Post 1004. I am a Vietnam Veteran and Korean Defense Veteran.
I served four tours in Vietnam. On my second tour of Vietnam, when the U.S.S. Pueblo was captured by the North Koreans, my vessel was sent to North Korea to patrol. The North Koreans still had the Pubelo, and it was never returned. It was one of those weird things because we were operating off of the coast of North Korea, and it was political. The Pueblo was a small intelligence gathering ship, she was in international waters, but the North Koreans said she was in territorial waters. One thing I learned was that tensions were extremely high between North Korea and the States, and the possibility of actually going to war over that was on everybody’s mind. After Korea, we went back to Vietnam, where I served another two tours.
The definition of a veteran is anyone who has served honorably for 90 days. If they have served honorably they are eligible to join the American Legion. Anyone that has drawn hazardous duty pay or combat pay is eligible to join the VFW.
The American Legion was founded March 16, 1919 at the American Club in Paris, France. The leading officer was Lt. Colonel Theodore Roosevelt, the son of President Theodore Roosevelt. It was chartered by the U.S. Congress September 16, 1919. Legion activities today include organizing and participating in community events, provide aid to V.A. hospitals and clinics. At the national level the Legion is active in issue-oriented U.S. policy, primarily lobbying Congress concerning support of benefits such as pensions and Veterans health administration. The Legion played the leading role in drafting and passing the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, better known as the “G.I. Bill”.
The primary activities of the Legion on a local level are:
1. Boy’s State: an activity providing high school Junior boys the opportunity to spend a week at the State Capitol learning the process of Government.
2. Girl’s State: sponsored by the Legion Auxiliary in the same manner as Boy’s State.
3. Legion youth baseball: providing equipment, leadership, league structure, etc. For local youth.
Anyone who served in the armed forces since December 7, 1941 and has been honorably discharged or is on active duty is eligible to be a member of the American Legion. That includes those in the National Guard and the Reserves.
Eligibility for membership in the American Legion previously required that one must have served in the Armed Forces of the United States during wartime and, unless on active duty, have been honorably discharged. Merchant Marines who served from December 7, 1941 through December 31, 1946 were also eligible for membership.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States origins are the result of an amalgamation of several veteran societies formed following the Spanish-American War, who served in Cuba or the Philippine Islands. The American Veterans of Foreign Service (predecessor of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States) was established in Columbus, Ohio on September 29, 1899 by Spanish-American War veteran James C. Putnam. There were several similar organizations across America who corresponded with each other and held an encampment in Denver, Colorado on December 12, 1899. Shortly thereafter a society known as the Foreign Service Veteran’s was formed. These two organizations grew in scope and membership until 1913 when they held a joint encampment once again in Denver when they merged to become what is now known as the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.
VFW is active in participating in various community activities much the same, and often combined with the American Legion.
The primary community functions are:
1. Voice of Democracy: Each year more than 39,000 high school students across America enter the Voice of Democracy contest to win a share of $2.2 million in educational scholarships. They will also receive cash awards on a local, district and state level.
2. Patriot’s Pen: Challenges students, grades 6 through 8 to enter a written essay to win 46 national awards totaling $46,000 plus an all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. For the first place winner. There will be cash awards on a local, district and state level.
3. Scout of the Year: These scouts must be Eagle/Gold award members of the boy/girl scout’s, Sea Explorer or Venture crew who have demonstrated practical citizenship in school, community and scouting. First place winners receive cash awards on the local, district, and national level.
4. Teacher of the Year: This program recognizes three exceptional teachers for their outstanding commitment to teach Americanism and Patriotism to their students. These teachers, one from Elementary, Jr. High/Middle and High School will be recognized on a local, district and state level.
Membership in the VFW is restricted to veteran’s or active duty members of the Armed Forces of the United States who are a citizen of the United States, who have served in a combat zone that was issued a United States Campaign Medal.
These two veterans organizations are the backbone of present day Americanism. They often work together in their common interests. It is not unusual for veterans to be enrolled in both organizations. Both organizations are proud of their status as upholders of patriotism and service.
Those interested in joining either or both organizations should contact Roy Gibson VFW Commander 208-589-7182 or Ron Derrick American Legion Commander 208-569-0126.
Article contributed by Roy Gibson to the ‘Celebrating Veterans Day’ section in 2021.