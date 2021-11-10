VET: Service Above Self; United States Army Combat Medic

So, l want to tell you a story... my story.
I was seventeen years old in 1967. I had just graduated from high school; I had a full head of hair, a few girlfriends and had a scholarship to Cal Polly University, Pomona California. I was on my way to changing the world; for the better, I hoped.
The Vietnam was was in full swing, bombing of napalm harbor in North Vietnam, 675,000 U.S. troops on the ground. The public opinion was, “When we get out,” and the protestors were marching with signs against the war.
So, I was not unlike many of the young people that you see walking the college campuses today. I grew up in a small, rural community on a dairy in Arizona. I was very patriotic, and believed the world was a righteous war to protect democracy, freedom and our way of life. Many of my friends joined the service, and many died in Vietnam. I began to feel that I needed something, to do my part.
I went to California and started college. I finished one semester when I received word that a close friend of mine had been killed in Vietnam. It was now time for me to do something. So I started reading about the war; I watched the news and I felt a real pain when protestors not only started marching on the White House, but degraded the returning troops and the flag. I had decided then I would join the U.S. Army.
The, Army recruiter convinced me that I would love basic training in Fort Lewis, Wash. I would really like to meet him again today. I then went to Fort Sam Houston where I was trained first as a combat medic and then as a scrub tech . A scrub tech passes instruments during surgery. I was now in the United States Army Medical Corps.
At this time I could not understand why the protestors and public opinion was so negative. 46% of the American people believed that the war was a mistake and the percentage was growing daily. Even though our service men and women were being killed, it wasn’t really even a war, it was a conflict. At least that is what the newspaper said.
I’ve volunteered for Vietnam and after my training, I arrived. This is where my true life experiences began. I thought I would be placed in a hospital because the Army had spent so much time training me to work in the operating room. Life rarely follows your personal game plan, and I was assigned to the 9th Infantry Division Recon Unit (Riverine Devil Dogs). We spent most of our time during the day just laying around and then we would set up ambushes during the night.
Recon was one of the few units that got to wear a black beret and bloused boots. That was a good thing, because I sure looked good in that black beret and blouse boots. The problem was there was no one for me to impress with all my good looks.
I was assigned to Tan Tru Base Camp, located in the Delta, in the southern part of South Vietnam. You could walk the perimeter in about 20 minutes and it housed an artillery’s unit with 105 cannons and 155 howitzers. It was wet, noisy, dusty and dirty, and it kept getting overrun by the North Vietnamese and the Viet Cong.
I still felt immensely proud that I was in uniform and doing the job that both America and I believed was important.
In Recon, you would sleep during the day and patrol at night. We would take an eagle flight (helicopter) and be dropped in the jungle. We would then be in the field for 72 hours or more. I was with a six-man LRRP Team (long-range reconnaissance patrol). We would walk out of the drop zone in an area that intelligence suspected was a supply route or was believed to be a stronghold. We set up ambush sites, listened and waited, then left that location and did the same thing again. Sometimes we get into firefights: Cobra gunships would then be called to help get us out of harms way.
We would sometimes take a dog team, usually German Shepherds. The dogs were not your household type of dog; they were highly trained and only obeyed their handler. The dogs made the night ambush much safer because they would warn the handler if somebody or something was close by.
We also had night vision scopes. Scopes would take the light from the stars and moon and allow you to see in the dark. The view through the scope showed objects in a green light, but gave us the advantage of being able to see in the dark. We carried Claymore mines that were placed outside the site. When you took the mines out to set it up you also took the wire and the button detonator so that it did not get accidentally pushed while you were out there in the dark. Life was good.
The first time I was wounded, our base camp was overrun.
We had just been getting enemy mortar fire. The VC would attack at night throw themselves on the Constantine so that the next man could walk or crawl over the wire without getting cut or stuck. I was working on a wounded soldier, who had been hit by mortar, when somebody ran by and shot me. The Viet Cong had gotten inside our perimeter.
The uniform in Vietnam was baggy green fatigues, which I think saved my life. The VC soldier aimed at my chest, but because my shirt was so loose fitting, it made me look bigger than I really was; the bullet went through the shirt and ricocheted off my rib. I did not even know I was hit until I got back to the Battalion Aid Station. The battalion surgeon asked me if the blood on my shirt was from the soldier I had brought in or it was mine. I was taken out of the field for about two weeks to allow the wound to heal before I went back out. Even though I suggested that I be sent back to the world, I just got reassigned to an infantry line company.
The second time I was wounded it was really my fault. When you live in a combat zone, you start getting careless. Much like you do when you live in a big city and across the street in the middle instead of going to the crosswalk. We had been using the Navy Riverine Forces Boats; it means you load on a WWII boat, much like the ones used in the John Wayne movies, with the big door drops when you hit the beach. Spa
I was getting ready to go on R and R (Rest and Recreation) and wanted to make sure that I had a good tan. So, four of us climbed out of the space where the machine gun was mounted on to sunbathe. The thing we did not think about was that we had gone down the river to set up ambushes, and now we were going back the way we had come. They were waiting and had an ambush set up for us.
Sittlng on the top to my right was my friend in the platoon Rto (Radio Operator). Because I was the Senior Medic, I had a call sign, “three-six Band-Aid.” The platoon leader and I had become friends, he was on the patrol just ahead of us, so I gave him a call on the radio. “Three-six, this is three-six Band-Aid, do you copy?”
There was a big explosion and I lost sight in both eyes and became numb on the left side of my body. I remember thinking, “What happened?”
I heard AK rifle fire from the shore, and I thought I was going to get shot. So, I kneeled on the walkway and slid into the small opening from which we had crawled out. I fell about five feet to the steel floor, which knocked the air out of me. I was having a hard time breathing, was blind both eyes and could not use my left arm or left leg. This was not going to be a good day.
The Navy crew on the boat was returning fire with the 50 caliber machine guns, they were loud and there was a lot of shouting and return fire. I was sitting on the floor of the steel deck, very lightheaded, and the guys were asking me what they could do for the other wounded on the boat. I told each what to do and explained where everything was in my aid bag. I started to feel weak and was going in and out of consciousness. I could taste blood and knew I had a sucking chest wound. I got one of the guys to take a piece of plastic and cover the hole in my chest, then wrap it; it didn’t help much, my lung was already collapsed. I had just asked where else I had been hit when there was a huge explosion, the boat rocked, and someone said the boat was going down.
Someone came up to me and said we needed to get off the boat and swim to shore. You know, I wasn’t afraid, or worried, I was just tired, and I told them, “I’m good, I think I’ll just stay here.” I was dizzy and didn’t feel any pain, but the guys said they couldn’t leave me, and threw me overboard.
When I hit the water, it was warm, almost hot. I was still blind, couldn’t breathe, and paralyzed on my left side, but I paddled to the sounds of the guys yelling, “This way, Doc.”
I remember hoping that it was the good guys that were calling me because some of the Viet Cong spoke good English. I started swimming, if you could call it that, and remember the sloppy, slimy mud when I got close to the shore.
The guys came out and pulled me up farther; the smell of the jungle and the nipa palms that I was laying on make it feel like all of it was a dream. Since I had gotten to Vietnam, I was always wet and now was even more so. Everything was confusing and I must have been going in and out of consciousness.
I was the on that usually called in the “Dust Off,” which was the helicopter that carried the wounded back to the aid station, but this time I was the one riding. Although I couldn’t see, I knew it was getting dark and the gun fire had not slowed down. I thought we might get overrun again. I remember the RTO from the 2nd platoon was calling in live fire from the Navy ships offshore. He was also talking to the Dust-Off Pilot. I remember him telling the pilot that it was going to be a “Hot LZ” (landing zone).
The chopper started to land when it received a round to the shell of the copter, and he was gone. A Hot LZ always make the pilots nervous, so he said that he was coming in again but not setting down. I knew what that meant: I, along with the rest of the wounded, would be tossed into the chopper.
When I landed in the body of the chopper, I ended up laying on top of someone else. Being a medic, I felt for a pulse, no pulse, the guy was dead. I later found out it was my friend, the RTO, he had taken most of the RPG (Rocket Propelled Grenade) and I had taken all the shrapnel that went through him and his radio.
His body and radio had saved my life.
The helicopter gained altitude, and what seemed like an hour, but was only a few minutes, we were at the Battalion Aid Station. Of the four of us sunbathing, the RTO and me were the worst. I was stabilized and was then sent to Japan for about two months.
In Japan, I asked the Army Doctor if I would be able to see again. He told me he didn’t know but told me not to worry, “The army will get you a seeing eye dog.”
Boy, those army doctors really know how to cheer a guy up. I was still blind, lost a lung, and couldn’t walk, but I was going back home to the real World.
I was in Vietnam for 11 months; I was a short timer. We used to mark a calendar with days before we would be going home; I only had 28 days left when I was wounded.
When I got home, I was retired from the United States Army. After about four months, I got my vision in my left eye back, but my right eye had a piece of shrapnel destroy my retina, so I would never see in that eye again. I had a pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and it never came back, so I only have one lung, but at least they didn’t take it out. The never damage to my left arm and leg was caused my shrapnel as it went through and cut nerves/muscles.
The most damaging wound is the treating all of the wounded for 11 months in country. Seeing horrific injuries to people you lived with while in country. I became isolated and I didn’t want to meet the new soldiers coming in to replace the ones that I had dusted off. I knew I would be treating them, shipping some back home in body bags, so I didn’t want to know about their wives and kids.
I received several medals, to include three (3) Bronze Stars with Valor Devise “V”, (2) Purple Hearts with Oak Leaf Cluster, (2) Army Commendation Medals with “V” Devise, and a few others.
I can tell you I was afraid most of the time, not because I thought I could die, but because I did not want to fail. I wanted to have the people in the small town in which I was raised could be proud of me. As a young boy taking the trash out at night, I believed that was real fear; it did not even compare to the fear of lying behind a dike in the dark, in a strange country.
I learned to pray, and received a closeness to God in a one-on-one relationship.
Let me ask you.
How do you feel when you see the American flag flying? How do you feel when you see a young man or woman in uniform? How did you feel on 9/11? What about the National Anthem, do you sing along?
I can tell you whether I was in uniform on the parade ground marching, walking in a rice patty, or on a dike headed back to base camp. I get the same indescribable feeling as when I see the American Flag right here in Rexburg being brought into the rodeo arena or flying attached to a vehicle in a parade. I cannot help but feel that all the young men and women who died, who were or are wounded or who are currently fighting overseas, deserve and need our support. They should never have to come home and be criticized as the Vietnam Veterans were.
Let me take a minute here to say that a few local churches have been sending care packages and writing letters to service men and women who are currently serving/fighting overseas now. It was not different when I was in Vietnam. I looked forward to mail call (my parents were not alive and the girlfriends that were going to write did not). The only letters I received were from people I did not know, but still, the letters allowed me to remember how things were back in the REAL WORLD. The letters were written by people like you that
This is a great community and I have made it my home. It took a long time for me to be able to talk about Vietnam and to share some of my memories. To those who have served or lost family and friends, I say, “Thank you for your sacrifices and God Bless America.”