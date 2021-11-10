The United States entered the Great War more than two years after it began in Europe. On April 2, 1917, President Woodrow Wilson went before a special joint session of Congress and asked for a declaration of war against Germany, saying, “The world must be made safe for democracy.” On April 4, the Senate voted 82 to 6 to declare war. Two days later, on April 6, the House of Representatives voted 373 to 50 in favor of adopting the war resolution against Germany.
Under the provisions of the National Security Act, 41,606 Idaho men between the ages of twenty and thirty registered for the draft on the National Registration Day (June 5). On August 5, Idaho’s Infantry Regiment was activated into federal service. By September 6, Idaho’s first inducted draftees were headed for Camp Lewis in Washington. On September 24, the first and second battalions of the Second Idaho Regiment departed from the Boise Regiment for Camp Greene in North Carolina. Three weeks later they were joined by the third battalion.
Jefferson County’s support was immediate. A mass meeting was held in the Rigby Tabernacle within days of the President’s speech. Twenty-five young men enlisted and $170 was raised for their benefit. All men between the ages of 21 and 30 were required to register for the draft. In Jefferson County, 846 men registered in 1917. By the end of February 1918, two hundred men had joined the armed forces. Armistice Day, the war’s end, was November 11,191. The world’s first modern war saw the death of 8 million including 116,516 Americans. 60,000 Idahoans served and 1,784 deaths.
William H. Allen
Born: 1898 in Nebraska
Inducted: 27 May 1918
Died: 22 Oct 1918 of pneumonia in France
Andrew Herbert Bailey
Born: 16 Sept 1894 in Charleston, WV
Parents: Charles F. Bailey and Martha Ann Bailey
Inducted: 30 April 1918
Died: 30 Sept 1918 killed in action in France
Buried: Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, Lorraine, France
Curney Fridtjof Carlsen
Born: 4 Oct 1895 in Union, UT
Parents: Rangvold Carlsen and Anna Melvina Carlson
Married: Emma Elizabeth Carlsen on 25 June 1918
Inducted: 5 Oct 1918
Died: 26 Oct 1918 of Empyema pneumonia at Jefferson
Barracks, Missouri
Buried: Murray City Cemetery, Murray, MO
William Lloyd Crystal
Born: 26 June 1896 in Holliday, UT
Parents: David Crystal and Mary Ellen Crystal
Inducted: 8 April 1917
Died: 27 June 1918 of wounds in Alsace, France
Buried: Arlington National Cemetery, VA
Glenn W. Eames
Born: 24 Dec 1898 in Menan, ID
Parents: William Eames and Ella G. Molen Eames
Inducted: 8 April 1917
Died: 14 Oct 1918 killed in action in France
Burial: Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery and Memorial,
Lorraine, France
Leo G. Garrett
Born: 17 May 1894 in Spring City, UT
Parents Thomas Samuel Garrett and Alice Elizabeth Garrett
Previously served three years in Utah National Guard
Inducted: 2 April 1918
Died: 29 Sept 1918, killed in action in France
Buried: Ririe-Shelton Cemetery in Ririe, ID
Robert J. Henry
Born: 28 July 1928 in Fremont Corners, MN
Parents: Lee H. Henry and Pat Ruth Henry
Inducted: 15 Oct 1918
Died: 30 Oct 1918 of Peritonitis following influenza while training in Moscow, ID
Buried: Saratoga Cemetery, St. Charles, MN
Erick Franklin Jorgensen
Born: 12 March 1890 in Huntington, UT
Parents: Eric Christian Jorgensen and Anna M. Jorgensen
Inducted: 27 June 1918
Died: 12 Oct 1918, killed in action in France
Buried: Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France
John Shields Judd
Born: 17 Aug 1896 in Grantsville UT
Parents: George Riley Judd, Jr. and Fanny Read Judd
Inducted: 9 May 1918
Died: 3 Dec 1918 in France of pneumonia
Buried: Oise-Aisne American Cemetery, Seringes-et-Nesles France
William R. Richardson
Born: 28 March 1888 in Loa, UT
Parents: John Riley Richardson and Nellie Jane Richardson
Spouse: Olive Caroline Frisk Richardson
Inducted: 19 Sept 1917
Died: 25 Sept 1918 in France of pneumonia
Buried: Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello, ID
Anthony W. Rowe
Born: 2 Feb 1896 in Dayton, WA
Parents: John Michael Rowe and Ella Rowe
Inducted: 4 Aug 1917
Died: 12 Dec 1917 of Lobar pneumonia
Buried: Rose Hill Cemetery, Idaho Falls, ID
John Thomas Sayer
Born: 14 Oct 1889 in Rigby, ID
Parents: John Henry Sayer and Mariam Atkinson Sayer
Inducted: 15 June 1918
Died: 19 October 1918 killed in action in France
Burial: Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery and Memorial, Lorraine, France
Lester Otis Tiger
Born: 3 Jan 1894, Waverly, NB
Parents: William Sharp Tiger and Olive M. Tiger
Inducted: 27 Aug 1918
Died: 23 Oct 1918 died of Bronchial pneumonia at Camp Lewis, WA
Buried: Rigby Pioneer Cemetery, Rigby, ID