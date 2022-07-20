At four o’clock in the morning of June 18, 2022, local Rigby veteran Roy Gibson prepared for a full day of recognition and memorial sight-seeing in Washington D.C. with the ‘Talons Out’ Honor Flight.
Gibson’s daughter, Pamela Gibson, works with the Talons Out organization in Michigan, he said, making lap quilts for veterans as they come back from the honor flights.
Knowing there are no honor flights coming out of Idaho, Pam asked her father if he would like to participate in one of the flights, and signed him up for the experience. On his flight were 82 Vietnam veterans.
“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Gibson said. “Absolutely never forget it. To be able to actually go back there and see these memorials...”
The experience began with a Friday night dinner in Michigan, where many of the veterans had the chance to meet their guardians. While Gibson’s daughter was assigned as his guardian for the trip, many of the others did not know their guardians prior.
The next morning had an early start. All the veterans had to report to the airport at 4:30 a.m., where the Talons Out crew served them breakfast. After their breakfast, they were flown out on a chartered flight to Washington D.C. to begin their bus tour of several different memorials.
According to Gibson, they saw the World War II Memorial, Korea, Vietnam, the Lincoln Memorial, Women’s Vietnam Memorial and the Pentagon September 11 memorial.
“All of these memorials are very close together,” he said. “The Vietnam memorial now has the Women’s Vietnam memorial that they put up with it.”
He stated visiting the memorials in person allowed him to learn things about them that he didn’t previously know.
For example, he learned the ground which holds the Vietnam memorial, a wall with 58,000 names inscribed on it, is concave. If you stand in the very middle, Gibson said, there is a date at the very top – an inscription of 1959. The first name under this date, he said, is the name of the very first person killed in the Vietnam war.
“The names go chronological, all the way to the end,” he said. “The last person killed in Vietnam, his name is right next to the first person. It’s something else to see that.”
The World War II memorial, he said, was also absolutely fascinating. The memorial has two main large columns in a circle. Between the main columns are 48 individual columns representing the 48 states the United States had at the time. Gibson also described a section of the memorial which showcased 4,028 stars. Each of those stars represents 100 people killed in the war.
The Korean War memorial, he stated, is kind of eerie. The memorial is made up of a large black granite wall. The wall is so smooth it shows reflections. In front of the wall are 19 statue figures of people, but to look at the memorial, one would see 38 people. Those 38 figures, he said, represent the 38th parallel, which marks the border between North and South Korea.
“There is so much symbolism,” he said. “It’s very artistic.”
However, the memorial Gibson claims had the most powerful effect on him was the Changing of the Guard Ceremony they witnessed at the Tomb of the Unknown.
The Tomb of the Unknown is guarded 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Gibson stated it started after World War I up to Vietnam and contains the bodies of the unknown service men. The other tombs included in the memorial are empty tombs, only symbolically representing the unknown fallen soldiers.
However, at the main tomb, the guard is constant, changing every thirty minutes, through all weather.
“They march. 21 steps. March, turn, 21 seconds. March 21 steps, turn, 21 seconds,” he said. “The 21 is in honor of the 21 gun salute that they do at a funeral. It’s something else to watch.”
At noon everyday, Gibson said, a new floral wreath is placed on the memorial. When the Talons Out group came to watch, three of the veterans were allowed to participate in the placing of the wreath, a rare event according to Gibson.
Upon returning to Kalamazoo, Gibson recounted they were taken to the Wings Event Center, a Hockey Arena, for a final meet-and-greet event. On their arrival, the veterans were greeted with about 1,400 people lined up on the streets, holding flags out to honor them.
“For Vietnam veterans,” he said, “that just never happened. It was just really something else.”
As Gibson Recalls, when troops first arrived home from Vietnam, the general public received them quite disrespectfully. In fact, the first time Gibson remembers ever being thanked for his service overseas was sometime in either the 1980s or the 1990s.
“It was neat to see all of the reactions of the various veterans to the different memorials out there,” Gibson said. “Because the way the Vietnam Veterans were treated when we came back from Vietnam.”
To see the crowd’s reception of the Honor Flight attendees, he said, as compared to back in the 1960’s; to see the young people and the kids greeting them, he said was moving.
Gibson believes the entire Honor Flight experience was a nice source of closure for the participating veterans.
Doing something like this, with so many others who have been through exactly the same thing regardless of military branch, is something he described as a feeling of brotherhood.
“I would love to see every veteran get to do something like this,” he said. “I think it would help so many of them that are feeling isolated.”
In Gibson’s eyes, the Honor Flights are a fabulous program, put on by hard working and skilled people. Organizing the program, Gibson stated, included organizing the Veterans, their guardians and caregivers, photographers, medical personnel, flight crew and tour guides and is a massive undertaking worthy of recognition.
“You know, they called us heroes. To me, those people are the heroes, for what they did for us,” he said.