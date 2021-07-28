Coming from a family with a military and service-oriented background, Babe Lawson Edwards knew in high school that she wanted to join the military.
“I’m very thankful I did,” she said. “It was a good experience for me. It gave me a good worldwide view and a lot more to think about and consider, like different cultures, different mindsets and how we can all work together. The military helps you with skills and discipline for a lifetime.”
She scored high enough on the ASVAB to guarantee her choice of positions in the Air Force and when she chose weather observer/meteorological technician, she got to see the civilian side of the operation on an airfield in Montana prior to enlistment.
She joined the Air Force after high school graduation in 1989 and served until 1995.
Because she finished in the top two in her class at the weather training school, Edwards was invited to work at a top-secret base in Nevada, which was a test site for the F-117A Stealth Fighters.
“It was kind of a neat experience working with the cream of the crop,” she said.
Her position as weather observer had her reading and recording weather around the clock, providing weather briefings to the pilots, giving weather intel on where to fly so they could safely ply and plan bomb sorties around inclement weather. Work was a continual preparation exercise for time of war involving constant readiness.
“In 90-91, I was in Saudi Arabia. I was there pre-conflict and during the conflict during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm,” Edwards said. “I set up the first tactical weather station in Saudi Arabia.”
It was one of many stations to record accurate weather information for the pilots to have the needed intel on where to drop bombs, and she provided weather briefings, plotted maps with regional weather date from other tactical stations in the theater of operations to help with weather forecasts.
Serving during the Persian Gulf War was scary but rewarding, she said.
“The experience is life-changing with positive and negative things about it,” she said.
She cherished the friendships forged that go back thirty-plus years.
“You’re bonded together like that—especially when you go to war,” she said.
While at war, she did not just have her weather observer job. They needed extra security and police to protect the perimeter. Edwards and others would spend 12-hour shifts in foxholes that were often invaded by camel spiders, cobras, and vipers, while being ready at all times, and prepared to shoot the enemy at any moment.
“Luckily, I never had to do that,” she said. “But I signed the dotted line and you need to defend at all costs. War has consequences.”
She respects combat soldiers, like her father who is a Vietnam veteran. The Persian Gulf was mostly an air war, with not a lot of combat casualties among the Allied Forces.
“It was won by air more than anything,” she said.
She and others gave their best information and data to pilots and sent them off, trying to keep them safe, but knowing they might lose them on those missions. They were thankful when the pilots returned safely, but sad that someone somewhere had just been bombed. She also dealt with the fear of Scud missiles coming in and the anxiety of feeling like a sitting duck. There was also her routine of constantly working 18-20 hour days with the mindset of go, go, go.
“There’s a lot of anxiety that comes with being at war. It’s a very real part of it,” she said.
“I learned how working together can make significant impacts,” she said.
When she returned from the war, she started having health problems which she later found out was Persian Gulf Syndrome. She was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1995 after completing her enlistment.
“I have some struggles with Gulf War Syndrome for sure,” she said. “I am a disabled veteran. Navigating the VA healthcare system can be difficult.”
When she got out she managed a weather station in Montana, and a few other jobs before her health problems caught up with her.
She married and had four children. The youngest just graduated from high school and they are all in college. She feels fortunate that since she was a disabled veteran, she was able to be a stay-at-home mom and raise her children.
“They have been a big help to me. I try to keep a positive mindset and see the best of everything,” she said.
“My plans now are moving out of the area and relocating to Portugal. It seems like a great adventure.”