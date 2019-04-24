Although he retired in 2011 with 27 years in the National Guard and 11 years of active duty, Dale Webster at times yearns to be over in Iraq or Afghanistan helping the cause.
“I want to go back into the military so bad. It’s how I feel about those serving over there,” he said. “I want to be there to help them.”
Webster learned a lot during his years of service—especially an appreciation of the freedoms and comforts and privileges that we enjoy as American citizens.
“We are lucky. I can go outside and I don’t have to worry about getting attacked. We have clean water. We can go to the store to buy milk,” he said. “I’m very proud of my country. That’s why I served.”
Webster served in active duty in Germany in the mid-70s. In 2003, he was deployed to Iraq where they trained Iraqi soldiers in communications and military tactics.
“I feel like we accomplished quite a lot while we were there,” Webster said. “They fought against Isis. And also giving them freedom to do what they wanted to do.”
He said the Iraqi people wanted their freedom, but since they had always been ruled under tight control, they didn’t know how to proceed. The American soldiers trained and helped them. When it came time for the Iraqis to vote for their freedom, they met with deadly opposition. Bombs went off everywhere. Iraqis had to walk around the bodies in the street to cast their votes.
“I haven’t missed a voting since,” he said. “They never had the privilege before and could have died voting, but sometimes we can’t get people here to vote or realize what a privilege it is.”
And yet, Webster understands complacency. Even in the throes of danger. He and other soldiers grew complacent.
On January 3, he stepped out the door and a rocket attack hit. Two soldiers were injured. In all, they were hit by multiple nose-cone bombs and 120 rocket attacks. An “Alarm Red!” would sound as the rocket attacks hit, and soldiers were supposed to go to the bunkers.
“But you became complacent and stayed because it happened so much,” he said.
A rocket attack hit a nearby mess hall and injured several people. When a rocket attack barely missed his own mess hall, it didn’t even bother Webster. He just kept eating.
“So that is what happens a lot of the time. You get complacent,” he said. “But on the other hand, you are always on alert that something might happen.”
The 148th battalion he served in was fortunate to only have one soldier die, he said.
Webster was born in Idaho Falls to parents Claude and Madora Webster. He was the middle child of two brothers and four sisters. He enjoyed swimming, fishing, and working at the livestock auction. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1970. He joined the Idaho National Guard and 116th Eng. Battalion in November 1971 and started active duty in July 1974.
He did eight weeks of basic training and eight weeks of active duty. He started as a truck driver and then as his rank advanced he was in charge of chemical warfare.
While stationed at Ft. Hood, he was in the 2nd Armor division where General Patton had been commander.
“His boy was our brigade commander,” Webster said. “He was pretty good. He would stop and say hi and talk to you. He would invite the wives to his house for tea and coffee. We did a lot of training under him. He knew what he was doing.”
His first assignment overseas was in 1975 with the 75th Division Battalion to Germany where they built bridges and trained in maneuvers with German soldiers.
In 1976 he married Rebecca Walker. They went on to have five children. Webster ended active duty in 1977 and went to forestry school. Between semesters he worked at Island Park surveying roads and as a firefighter. After finishing school in 1980 he worked for the forest service. In 1981 he was in a farming accident and studied computers at Weber State. In 1985, he went to work for Idaho Falls job service and retired from there four years ago.
“I stayed in the Guard all this time,” he said. “I got activated to go to Iraq in 2003,” he said.
They did lots of training before hand and Webster became in charge of communications. They spent a few weeks in Kuwait before convoying into Iraq.
He retired January 23, 2011.
“During that time I saw Kuwait, Iraq, Germany, Ireland, Budapest Hungary, and Washington state. I’ve been a few places.”
But he loves his country and is grateful he had the opportunity to serve.
“We are lucky to live in America,” he said.