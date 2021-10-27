Veteran of the Month: Delbert Ashbocker

Delbert Ashbocker of Archer was a newlywed when he got his draft notice.
“I married my wife and then six months later I got the draft notice. So then I had time so I went and enlisted for two years before they could draft me,” Ashbocker said.
His young wife went and lived with her parents for the two years he was in Vietnam.
“We’ve been together for 54 years and I wouldn’t change anything,” he said.
He was 21 years old when he walked into the Army recruiters to enlist. They sent him to Ft. Lewis for Basic Training and then to Oklahoma for his advanced training. He was with the 715th Artillery.
For his job in the military he worked as a mechanic on Army jeeps, both 2 ½ tons and 5 tons. Also, in the A-battery for artillery where he helped to load the weapons.
“Sometimes we would work all day then we worked guard duty. That was a mess,” he said.
“It was hard. I forgot all about it. It’s getting to be where it doesn’t bother me as much any more,” he said.
But for a long time, it did bother him, he said.
Most of the scary experiences were on the road where they got hit with small arms fire.
“The shelling was what really got to me,” he said. ‘They would go 24-hours a day. That’s all you would hear. We had lots of close calls.”
One time he was driving. He had a sergeant riding next to him. A lieutenant was driving the vehicle ahead of him and he came to a stop for some reason.
“We started getting hit. The shells were coming in. The sergeant was shooting over my neck. The bullets kept coming in,” Ashbocker said.
He didn’t stop on the road again. For any reason.
“I couldn’t,” he said. “We moved up into Cambodia one time and had no perimeter. We got hit there. Red clay was all over the place. I was awake for 48 hours with out any sleep. It was a nightmare,” he said.
He lost a lot of friends in Vietnam.
“I don’t talk about it,” he said. “You didn’t have a lot of buddies. Sure, you had friends, but not buddies, because if you did, you’d turn around and he would be gone. It was hard.”
“I was one of the few that made it. Some of them gave their life. And all they did was call us baby killers. That was hard to take,” he said.
Even though he and other Vietnam veterans were not treated kindly, Patterson has strong feelings of patriotism.
“I have a deep love for my country,” he said. “I love America. I love the military. I wanted to be what you call a ‘lifer.’ But Vietnam changed my life so that I just wanted to come home.”
He was grateful for the things the military instilled in him and what he learned from it. He learned discipline and leadership. He recognized the opportunities that were there for leadership in the military—especially if he pursued it as a career.
“But like I said, Vietnam changed my mind. I didn’t want to go to another outfit. I just wanted to come home,” he said.
He also learned to keep himself and his personal possessions clean.
“If you are clean, you feel good,” he said. “But mostly I learned discipline, You had to.”
After his two years were up, he was able to come home He worked as a welder, and then a mechanic on hay balers. He worked out at the site for eight years until he hurt his back. After that he went job to job, including his last one delivering automotive parts, until he retired.
He and his wife have two sons.
Author’s Note: Ashbocker, like many soldiers, and most especially soldiers who fought in Vietnam, have gone through some harrowing experiences. They were shot at constantly. It takes a lot of courage for these veterans to talk about their experiences. And many, like Ashbocker, have chosen to forget many of the details.