Jim Stringham always wanted to be in the Army.
“I love my country. My father was in the Army and I wanted to serve like he did,” he said. “I wanted to follow in Dad’s footsteps. He was proud to (be) a veteran. He always considered it a privilege. And it is.”
Stringham joined the U.S. Army in 1982, four months before he graduated from Rigby High School. He became a field radio operator and was a staff sergeant by the time he left the Army in 1990.
“So I fulfilled a dream,” he said.
He joined the Army to serve and defend his country, to get an education, to learn new skills and to see more of the world.
He accomplished all of those things and more.
After boot camp at Fort McClellan, Ala., Stringham went on to Fort Gordon, Ga., for training in field radio and Morse code. Then he went to his first assignment in Vincenzia, Italy.
“I was basically a field operator on maneuvers,” he said. “We didn’t see action or get deployed. We did maneuvers with the German and English armies.”
They were stationed in Lapio, an island in the Mediterranean, only a 10-minute ride to Venice.
“Oh it was beautiful — the whole country,” he said. “You took your job seriously over there, but when off duty we went to Florence, Naples and Venice and get on a gondola to go where we wanted to go.”
In Naples they saw a show with Bob Hope and Tim Conway that the men performed for all branches of the military. Meeting the comedians and taking pictures with them is a treasured memory.
“Bob Hope was hilarious,” he said. “I still have the pictures.”
Many of Stringham’s times and places of service invoke good memories, others feelings of fear and loss.
One of his most exciting experiences was also one that is most painful to recall.
Some Russians and Cubans kidnapped some American medical students in Grenada and had taken over the campus.
“I called in helicopters and a convoy to get them out,” Stringham said. “I was part of a convoy. It was spooky. We got shot at. But it was nothing like Vietnam or WWII or anything like that. We got the kids out and got them home.”
“We were more concerned about the students than for ourselves,” he said. “They didn’t sign up for that. We had signed up and we knew what we were in for.”
There were no casualties among the college students but two Marines and one Army were killed.
“He was in my platoon. I lost a good friend,” Stringham said. “I had just relieved him of guard duty and he was heading back to the barracks. Five minutes later it would have been me. I try not to think about it.”
Stringham also got shot at while in El Salvador. He was deployed there during times of war and conflict among the Central American countries.
“They wanted someone trained and ready to go to El Salvador. That was scary. That’s one place I got shot at.”
His job there was to radio to Ft. Hood for supplies for medics and helicopters for transport.
“We didn’t see much action, but they did shoot at us some,” he said.
After El Salvador, he went to Massachusetts for a year, where he again served as field operator for maneuvers with the Marines.
“We called them War Games,” he said.
In 1990, he went back to Ft. Hood and that was where he was discharged.
“Now I wish I would have stayed and made a career out of it,” Stringham said, looking back.
He returned to his home of Labelle, until he used his earnings to buy a home in Ririe. He worked at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for 22 years in housekeeping on the night shift. He contracted multiple sclerosisand couldn’t work anymore. Doctors figured it was from chemicals in El Salvador.
In 2017 he married his wife Ginger in Rigby.
“Her kids are my kids now,” he says proudly.
He loves going to the schools and talking about democracy. He is also highly involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Rigby.
He made many lifelong friends during his service.
“It’s a brotherhood I wouldn’t trade for anything,” he said. “There’s a trust built. And it’s a pretty special trust.”
“That’s what I experienced in the military,” he said. “It was the most enjoyable time of my life.”