Ray Nick wanted to get into electronics.
“I joined the Navy because they offered what I wanted to get into,” he said.
Raised in Monteview, Nick was 22 when he joined the Navy.
He went to Basic Training in San Diego, California. What normally took six to eight weeks took four months because the excessive heat that summer interfered with the normal outdoor training conditions.
After Basic, Nick went to A-school, what they called the entry level school, for three or four more months of training, learning the fundamentals of electricity.
“We learned what makes electricity do what it does and what you can do with it,” he said.
He started learning basic television and radio principles, and all about electron tubes.
“They were used everywhere at the time, but then they went away,” Nick said. “We could go from what was cutting-edge technology to being obsolete in a matter of months.”
In all, Nick spent four years in schooling learning about electronics. He went to vocational schools in San Diego, San Francisco, and in Ft. Mead, Maryland. There he enjoyed hands-on training preparing him for the future.
He remembers the first fax machines being four-foot square and eight feet long. After three or four hours, they would call the intended receiver and ask if they received the fax.
“Within a matter of a few years it went down to a desktop size,” he said.
And computers shrank from filling rooms and floors down to the small computer cell phones that fit in our hands.
“Our computer filled a floor, the entire third floor,” he said. “But it all evolves pretty quick.”
For his military training, Nick started out in radio and television, then switched to telecommunications, which meant the fax machine, coding, and breakthroughs with digital stuff, he said. He did four years of technical and vocational training to prepare him for his last two years that he would be spending on a ship.
When he finally got onboard ship, he didn’t actually use any of the specialty items he had been working in.
“They said, ‘don’t worry about that, we’ll teach you as we go.’”
What he learned was called electronic warfare.
“Instead of using guns and bullets, you use radar systems,” he explained. “It’a bit involved. Through radar you make yourself appear bigger or smaller, faster or slower, so if the enemy was firing a missile, they couldn’t keep track of you. You trick them by using your radar systems to mess up theirs, like jamming a cell phone.”
That was Nick’s job the two years he was aboard ship and he thoroughly enjoyed it.
“That’s what I was doing was electronic warfare. It was fun the stuff you can do with it,” Nick said.
Nick served in the Navy from 1969-1975, so it was at the end of the Vietnam War, he said.
“We were actually there for four days,” he said.
They would have been there for six to nine months or perhaps longer, but their ship sustained some damage and they were diverted to Bremerton, Washington, for repairs.
The damage came when they were hit by a U.S. missile, due to miscommunication.
“They told us to turn off our radar because they were shooting across us at a target in Vietnam,” Nick said.
One radar operator instead put it on standby, which led to a little radiation leakage, which was the sought-after target for the radiation-seeking type of missile.
“It nailed our butts,” Nick said. “It was nerve-wracking when it first happened, and we were assessing the damage. Then we realized we were still afloat and under our own power. It was scary at the time,” he said.
They realized quickly the importance of following instructions, he said.
“When you’re on a ship, you’re your own city, your own town. No one brings fuel for your home, no groceries from a store. It’s your own world down there. Fortunately it was a good crew and they are excellent at their jobs. They acted in a quick, professional manner to make sure we were afloat. We came home no problem,” he said. “We never lost a soul. Nobody got killed. A few got shook up, but as far as human damage, we never lost a soul.”
He loved every single second of his Navy career and would recommend military service to everybody—male or female, he said it makes no difference.
“You’d have access to a 100 different jobs,” he said. “You may not know what to do with the rest of your life afterward, but you’ll know lots of things you don’t want to do,” he said.
His favorite part of his military service was the two years he spent on ship. Cares and problems slipped away and no longer mattered. They were in their own world. He was able to dock in Hawaii, the Philippines, Iran, Vietnam, Bremerton, Washington, and his home port of San Diego. He learned that no place is any better than what you make it, and that when you associate with the right people at the right places, it all turns out good.
Nick left the Navy to be with his wife and child who missed him a lot while he was gone for two years.
He became a clerk carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring from that around 2008.
“It was a good career choice,” he said.