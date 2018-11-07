Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will be returning to local schools next week in observance of Veteran’s Day Nov. 11. Because Veteran’s Day is on a Sunday, the events will take place Nov. 12.
This year the veterans will be divided into two teams to reach as many schools as possible.
The first team will kick the event off at Harwood Elementary School at 8:30 a.m., while the second group will start at the same time at Ririe Elementary School. Each event will commence with a flag raising ceremony and 21-gun salute.
Other Schools in Jefferson County holding ceremonies Nov. 12 include:
Team 1
nRigby Middle School— 9:10 to 9:40 a.m.
n Midway Elementary School—10 to 10:30 a.m.
n Jefferson High School—10:40 to 11:30 a.m.
n Roberts Elementary School—12:45 to 2 p.m.
Team 2
n Ririe High School—9:25 to 10 a.m.
n South Fork Elementary School—10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
n Jefferson Elementary School—1 to 1:30 p.m.
n Farnsworth Elementary School—1:35 to 2:05 p.m.
Both teams will conclude the day with a final ceremony at Rigby High School that will begin at 2:25 p.m. and last until 3:30 p.m.
Prior to its school events, the VFW will be holding its annual Veteran’s Banquet Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Rigby Middle School Commons, 290 N. 3800 E.
There will be catered dinner offered for a small fee as well as a raffle. Post Commander Roy Gibson said a few of the raffle prizes include a Browning 12 gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber pistol, fishing gear and much more.
Riffle prizes will be divided by a ladies group and a men’s group. Tickets are available for purchase at the door. Gibson said all proceeds from the banquet will go towards helping local veterans.
To further honor local veterans, Gibson and fellow VFW members are encouraging all local veterans to send in a picture of themselves to be displayed at the banquet.
Pictures can be emailed to Cheryl Hively at cherylhively@gmail.com, or brought to the VFW post, 391 Community Lane in Rigby.
Hively said photos that were submitted last year will again be displayed at the banquet.
The deadline to submit photos will be Nov. 9 at noon.
For more information contact Gibson at 589-7182.