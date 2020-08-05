Cortlynn Plumlee, daughter of Mindy and Richard Plumlee of Idaho Falls, and Luke Taylor, son of James Taylor or Rigby, received scholarships from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1004 and the Ladies of the VFW for an essay contest held for Rigby High School seniors.
Taylor received first place and a scholarship of $1,000, and Plumlee received second place and $500 in scholarship money.
For the application, students detailed the military information of family members, their plans for higher education, why they deserved the scholarship and an essay response to “What my family member’s service means to me and how it affects my life.”
Taylor’s grandpa, uncle and father all served in the army, seeing nine countries collectively.
To Taylor, his family’s service is a source of pride and has considered joining the service as well.
“I think if I join, I’ll go into the Air Force,” Taylor said. “I have a whole bunch of family that’s served and while listening to their stories, I was just very proud of all their work.”
Following high school, Taylor plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls to pursue a bachelors degree in business, as well as study accounting and economics.
Taylor said his scholarship money will go towards tuition, books and supplies, and if there’s any left over, housing.
Plumlee’s father Richard served in the Army for six years, which took him to Texas, South Korea and Washington. She plans to attend the College of Eastern Idaho to get her Surgical Tech associates degree to become a Surgical Technician.
According to Plumlee’s essay, she’s a a self-described “daddy’s girl” through thick and thin.
“It was hard not seeing him on a day to day basis just as I had gotten used to,” Plumlee wrote.
For her, Cortlynn was excited to have an opportunity to share about her family’s experience with the Army and spent two weeks working on her submission.
As she begins college next month, Cortlynn said she’ll be using her scholarship money for books.
“It was just such an awesome opportunity and I’m really proud of my dad to go through all he did,” she said.