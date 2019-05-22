The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004, will be holding several flag ceremonies simultaneously at local cemeteries for Memorial Day May 27.
Starting at 9 a.m., two groups will be at the Grant Central Cemetery and at the Roberts Market Lake Cemetary.
At 10 a.m. they will travel to Milo and Lewisville Cemeteries, followed by Ririe Shelton and Annis Little Butte Cemeteries at 11 a.m.
At noon, the VFW will hold a ceremony at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery, and then conclude the program at 1 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial.
For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182.