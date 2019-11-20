Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8893 has announced the VFW teacher of the year and the winners of the Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests.
Brynlee Bitter took first place in the Patriot Pen Essay Contest. CJ Day took second, while Sicily Jacobs took third.
In the Voice of Democracy contest, Mayla Ivie took first, Jaycee Lounsbury and Madeline Newman tied for second and Brynn Hoopes and Meleni Figuroa tied for third.
All winners came from West Jefferson School District No 253. Clark County School District No. 161 runner-ups include Aidee Arriaga and Yareidy Puentes for Patriot Pen and Bubba Summers for Voice of Democracy.
Loreli Blake, a third grade teacher at Terreton Elementary School, is the VFW Teacher of the Year. The VFW Teacher of the Year award contest recognizes “exceptional teachers for their outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism and patriotism to their students.”
Roy Gibson, commander of VFW Post 1004, said his post will be announcing contest winners and VFW Teacher of the Year at a later date.