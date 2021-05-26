The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1004 will be hosting Memorial Day services at seven local cemeteries as well as at the Jefferson County Veterans’ Memorial on May 31 this year.
Two teams will cover three cemeteries each before meeting in Rigby.
“We do it because Memorial Day is to honor the veterans before us,” said VFW Commander Roy Gibson. “In Jefferson County, we have veterans from the Civil War to present time. We want to honor the veterans that came before and paved the way for us.”
Gibson stated that the Memorial Day Services will include a flag raising, a 21-gun salute and a performance of taps from local students that have been trained by Nick Germer from Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251.
The VFW Memorial Day event schedule will be as follows:
Grant Central Cemetery – 9 a.m.
Roberts Market Lake Cemetery – 9 a.m.
Milo Cemetery – 10 a.m.
Lewisville Cemetery – 10 a.m.
Ririe Shelton Cemetery – 11 a.m.
Annis Little Butte Cemetery – 11 a.m.
Rigby Pioneer Cemetery – 12 p.m.
Veterans Memorial – 1 p.m.