Volunteers needed, but in short supply, mayor says

Volunteerism is an important asset in the community, but the spirit of it is dying, said Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson.
Richardson spoke to members of the Rigby Chamber of Commerce Aug. 14, saying volunteers and donations were vital to smaller communities. He said he thinks part of the reason people are not volunteering is because they are unaware of it. He said the Rigby Senior Center, for example, had its freezer door, a $5,000 door, fall off, though he said he did not think the center had reached out to anyone for help.
“I wonder how often it takes with that kind of thing, where it just gets to a point where things have to collapse before it gets the attention necessary,” he said.
He said one individual can make a huge difference, citing the help of Steve Cook, who runs the Rigby Rodeo Grounds and makes about $400 a month. Richardson said thanks to Cook, the city probably saves around $60,000.
“That kind of volunteerism is super important to us,” he said.
Richardson said volunteer opportunities included serving on a planning and zoning, library, airport or rodeo board; running for city council; volunteering at the fire department or helping at the senior citizen center.
“There are a ton of positions that we have around town for volunteer,” Richardson said.
Chamber members discussed how a culture of volunteerism could be revitalized, mentioning greater publicity of volunteer opportunities and more communication between groups.
Chip Schwarze, head of the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said Rigby is not alone in struggling to find volunteers. He said one thing that works in Idaho Falls is having a “not-for-profit coffee hour” once a month.
“We sit down and we talk about who’s doing what, who has needs, how we can help each other meet the needs, and we share a lot of volunteerism,” Schwarze said.
Members also brought up current ways the community is trying to bring out volunteers, including justserve.com — a website where local volunteer opportunities are posted — and a new potential club at the high school called “Be the Good.”
“They’re trying to get student volunteerism up, and hopefully in turn the parents and others will follow,” Harwood Elementary Principal Don Fryberger said. “And sometimes we do need to follow our kids and our youth, and I think that our kids are doing something really powerful with this Be the Good program.”