Voter registration deadline nears

Idahoans have slightly more than two weeks left to complete their advance registration to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 9. People can register at the polls on Election Day, but between Oct. 10 and Nov. 3, you can’t register to vote in the Gem State.
The deadline to request an absentee, or mail-in, ballot is 5:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, Custer County Deputy Clerk Tanae Vangsness said. Absentee ballots may be requested from the county clerk or via the Idaho Secretary of State’s voter website at idahovotes.gov. Early ballots can’t be requested unless a person is already registered to vote.
Early, or in-person absentee, voting opens this week in Custer County, Vangsness said. To vote early, people need to go to the clerk’s office in the courthouse in Challis. Registered voters need a photo identification. People can also register to vote and vote early in the same visit to the courthouse, she said. A photo identification and proof of your address are required for that process. Early in-person voting ends Friday, Oct. 30.
There are a couple of ways to check if you are registered to vote and if you’ve already requested an absentee ballot be mailed to you, according to Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.
People can log into idahovotes.gov to verify registration information and update that information, if needed, and confirm if an absentee ballot has been requested. The status of absentee ballots can be tracked on that website. In Custer County, people may call the clerk’s office, at 208-879-2360, or stop by the courthouse to check that same information.
Plenty of Custer County residents have already requested to receive mail-in, or absentee, ballots, Vangsness said.
All absentee ballots must be returned to the Custer County Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted. People can mail ballots back to the county or drop them off at the courthouse any time before or on Election Day.
All the usual polling places in Custer County are scheduled to be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Vangsness said. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
By Shelley Ridenour
Challis Messenger